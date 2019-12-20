Coolie No 1: David Dhawan on comparisons with Govinda & Karisma: Varun Dhawan & Sara are in a different zone

Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will hit the screens in May 2020.

To see and Sara Ali Khan romance on screen together is going to be treat for everyone, and as we speak, the shooting of Coolie No 1 is underway. For all those who don’t know, Varun and Sara’s Coolie No 1 is a remake of the ’90s hit Coolie No 1 starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Now it is no mean task to step into the shoes of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor because they were touted as one of the most loved jodis, and during a recent interview, director David Dhawan was quizzed about the comparisons between Varun-Sara and Govinda-Karisma.

“Govinda and Karisma created magic on screen. No one can equal them. No one should even try. Varun and Sara are in a completely different zone, free of the burden of trying to be like their predecessors,” said David. David Dhawan is well aware of the fact that there will be comparisons since he is remaking his own film and talking about the same, David agreed that since he is remaking his own film, there will be comparisons but David reiterates that the two pairs belong to different eras and so, they are not comparable.

Prior to Coolie No 1, Varun and David have worked together in Judwaa 2 (2017), and Main Tera Hero. Coolie No.1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020 and it was on Sara’s birthday that the makers had dropped the first poster of the film.

Credits :The Asian Age

Read More