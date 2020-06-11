  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Coolie No 1: Netizens praise Varun Dhawan starrer's unique poster which has a COVID 19 twist

Varun Dhawan recently shared a new poster of Coolie No 1 with a COVID 19 twist. Twitterati are all praises for this initiative taken by the makers of the film and are eagerly waiting for the movie.
5647 reads Mumbai Updated: June 11, 2020 04:17 pm
Coolie No 1: Netizens praise Varun Dhawan starrer's unique poster which has a COVID 19 twistCoolie No 1: Netizens praise Varun Dhawan starrer's unique poster which has a COVID 19 twist
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Due to the increase in the COVID-19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown till June 30th, however, movements for a limited time period has been allowed and certain norms have been decided in every state. Not just this but now masks and hand sanitizers have become our permanent companions. The new lockdown has also allowed shooting in non-containment zones, the filmmakers are also gearing to get back on the sets with all the precautions. And looks like Varun Dhawan is all set to get back in action as the actor shared a new poster of Coolie No 1 with a COVID 19 twist. 

The poster featured Varun in his Coolie No 1 avatar wearing a white Gandhi topi and a tilak on his forehead. But this time he was also wearing a mask given the COVID-19 outbreak. He captioned the image as, “#coolieno1” along with face with a medical mask emoticon. As soon as Varun released the posters, fans have been loving this new COVID-19 twist given to the poster and are eagerly waiting for the actor to launch the trailer. Some have even appreciated the efforts of the makers for launching such a poster because of the current scenario in the country. 

(Also Read: Varun Dhawan gives his Coolie No 1 look a COVID 19 twist; See Post)

For the uninitiated, Coolie No 1 also stars Sara Ali Khan. This is the first time Varun has been paired up opposite Sara. The comedy-drama has been directed by none other than Varun’s father himself, David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in the lead roles. Besides Coolie No 1, Varun will also be seen in Sunil Khetarpal's biopic. 

Check out the tweets here:

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
Here’s how Yoga changed Shilpa Shetty’s life
Shilpa Shetty on battling an orthodox society, how a chance photoshoot changed her life & paparazzi
Pinkvilla Time Machine: Sara Ali Khan on Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Ibrahim, Taimur
Ekta Kapoor: Interesting facts about the TV Czarina

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement