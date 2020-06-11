Coolie No 1: Netizens praise Varun Dhawan starrer's unique poster which has a COVID 19 twist

Varun Dhawan recently shared a new poster of Coolie No 1 with a COVID 19 twist. Twitterati are all praises for this initiative taken by the makers of the film and are eagerly waiting for the movie.

Due to the increase in the COVID-19 cases in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown till June 30th, however, movements for a limited time period has been allowed and certain norms have been decided in every state. Not just this but now masks and hand sanitizers have become our permanent companions. The new lockdown has also allowed shooting in non-containment zones, the filmmakers are also gearing to get back on the sets with all the precautions. And looks like is all set to get back in action as the actor shared a new poster of Coolie No 1 with a COVID 19 twist.

The poster featured Varun in his Coolie No 1 avatar wearing a white Gandhi topi and a tilak on his forehead. But this time he was also wearing a mask given the COVID-19 outbreak. He captioned the image as, “#coolieno1” along with face with a medical mask emoticon. As soon as Varun released the posters, fans have been loving this new COVID-19 twist given to the poster and are eagerly waiting for the actor to launch the trailer. Some have even appreciated the efforts of the makers for launching such a poster because of the current scenario in the country.

For the uninitiated, Coolie No 1 also stars Sara Ali Khan. This is the first time Varun has been paired up opposite Sara. The comedy-drama has been directed by none other than Varun’s father himself, David Dhawan. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. It was slated to release on May 1, 2020, but has been postponed due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan was last seen in the movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring , Nora Fatehi, Aparshakti Khurana and others in the lead roles. Besides Coolie No 1, Varun will also be seen in Sunil Khetarpal's biopic.

Check out the tweets here:

@Varun_dvn ek no. Sir

Iss situation me yehi poster sahi hai #BeSafe #StayAtHome hope ,all are safe

. — Aditya Raj (@adisha_official) June 11, 2020

This coolie is also wearing a mask that's the reason he is #CoolieNo1 @Varun_dvn , so now u have to wear mask and maintain social distancing, well can't wait to see this cute Coolie in theatres pic.twitter.com/yXgCA9csXo — Preeti (@Preeti_Nishad5) June 11, 2020

Wow this is soo similar

Dp of our page ( @varundvnfs ) which updated almost 3Monts ago

And Now #Coolieno1 picture soo similar @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/oz0az5Eke7 — Varun Dhawan Fans Site (@Varundvnfs) June 11, 2020

This is exactly how we'll go to the theatres to watch #coolieno1... Cannot wait for it #VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan I'm sure you guys will kill it. Much love — Shagufta (@95Shagufta) June 11, 2020

Nice idea VD! #CoolieNo1

PS: That's how the new normal as they say looks. — Janaki (@JanakiD01) June 11, 2020

I hope that the mask of this coolie gets off as soon as possible and he makes laugh all over India Come soon Hero — Sarfaraz (@SarfarazSq) June 11, 2020

Just one picture Released.

Fans are dying to see Coolie No.1 things#Coolieno1 pic.twitter.com/xANixXuTuh — Varun Dhawan Fans Site (@Varundvnfs) June 11, 2020

