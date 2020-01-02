Coolie No 1 New Look: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan paint a happy picture in white and we can’t stop staring

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 will hit the screens on May 1, 2020. Directed by David Dhawan, it is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. Check out the new still.

It seems the New Year 2020 has begun on a high note for Sara Ali Khan and as the new look from Coolie No 1 has been shared on social media today. A while back, when the shoot for the Coolie No 1 remake had begun, Sara and Varun had shared the first posters of the film. However, now, after shooting for the film for quite some time, a new still was shared on social media and fans of Varun & Sara are excited.

In the photo, Sara can be seen dressed as a bride in a white lace dress with matching heels while Varun can be seen clad in a white suit. Both the lead stars can be seen twinning in white and it looks like Varun has charmed his way into Sara’s heart. The actor can be seen lifting Sara in his arms as they both strike a pose together. The young actress is seen smiling the widest while Varun can be seen too looks elated as they both pose.

(Also Read: Varun Dhawan kickstarts New Year 2020 on a high note as he turns cover star for a magazine; Check it out)

Currently, Varun and Sara both are on a vacation. Both completed their shooting schedule for 2019 and headed out for a holiday to ring in the new year with their loved ones. Varun headed out with Natasha Dalal while Sara took off with her brother . Originally, the 1995 film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania, Johnny Lever, Jaaved Jaaferi. It is slated to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.

Check it out:

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More