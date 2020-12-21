Coolie No 1 new song Mirchi Lagi Toh out; Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan’s revamped track brings back 90's magic

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s latest song Mirchi lagi Toh from Coolie No 1 is out now and it is surely going to make you groove in no time.

After dropping Teri Bhabhi, Husn Hain Suhana and Mummy Kassam, the makers of and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 have released yet another foot-tapping track Tujhko Mirchi Lagi. The revamped version is the remix of the iconic chartbuster song Main Toh Raaste Se Ja Raha Tha. The song was originally composed by Anand Milind while the lyrics of the song were written by Sameer. Now, Lilo George, and Dj Chetas have added new beats to the song for the younger audiences.

The original version was crooned by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik. Now Sara and Poonam Tiwari have lent their vocals to add extra punch to the original rendition. The peppy song will surely take care of your New Year Eve's playlist. In the video of the song, Varun and Sara can be seen donning pink-hued quirky attires and flaunting their dance moves. The new song has been shot in a filmy set up while the original version was shot at a street-side market in Mumbai.

Earlier, while talking with an entertainment portal, the lead actress of Coolie No 1, Sara Ali Khan spoke about working on such iconic songs. She said, "Working on Coolie No. 1 has really been a dream come true. One has grown up listening to songs like Husn hai Suhana and Mirchi Lagi, and it's surreal that I now feature in the reprised versions of these songs."

Coolie No. 1 is the official remake of the 1995 hit of the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. The film is helmed by Varun Dhawan's father and filmmaker David Dhawan. The film is slated to release on an OTT platform this Christmas, December 25, 2020.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE STILL: Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan recreate magic in Coolie No 1 new song Mirchi Lagi Toh

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×