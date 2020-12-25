Coolie No 1 Review: Twitterati call Varun and Sara's film 'unbearable'; Predict Govinda's reaction via memes

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 has released on Amazon Prime Video today. As the film released, Twitter users shared their reviews and so far, it is not looking good for the makers.

A film that has been a highly anticipated one for this year is and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer and is helmed by David Dhawan, who had also directed the original. Varun and Sara's Coolie No 1 released last night on Amazon Prime Video and well, fans were quick to sit with their families to enjoy this comedy remake of Govinda and Karisma's film. However, soon the Twitter reviews started to come in and well, so far, it is not looking good.

A couple of users did like the costumes and vibrancy that was brought to the remake. However, many did not like the fact that the original starring Govinda was remade. Some even highlighted that the film had a touch of modernity to it and was full of colour. But, in the end, many Twitter users were not impressed by the performances by the cast of the film as well as the storyline. Several users shared memes to predict Govinda's reaction on watching the remake of his cult comedy film from 1995.

After watching the film, a Twitter user wrote, "You only realized how good Maa Ke haath ka khana is when you start eating out. #Govinda is that Maa ka khana. #CoolieNo1OnPrime #CoolieNo1" Another user wrote, "If you don't want to enjoy #Christmas rather want to buy headache and mental trauma ...Than watch #CoolieNo1 @PrimeVideoIN why are you waiting money on such sub standards stuff ????"

Take a look at Coolie No 1 Twitter Review:

#CoolieNo1 cannot be compared to the original. @Varun_dvn tries tries and do overacting. Each and every frame, even the dialogue is lifted from the original movie.. Overall it becomes a headache after 1 hour. #CoolieNo1OnPrime @PrimeVideoIN — Shareq Inamdar (@itssrq) December 25, 2020

Govinda To Varun After Watching The Remake .... Disappointing #CoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/nPU2ExmHlJ — Rishab Singh (@Rishabisback) December 25, 2020

A film including all film dialogue and mimic of all actors into one, in a way that could be awesome but it went disaster. Over acting, over costume, over dramatic effect trying to make funny comedy... Govinda and karishma's energy can't be matched. #CoolieNo1 #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/0dmN9BAhJ5 — Mehak (@BtwitsMehak) December 25, 2020

Govinda to Varun dhawan after watching #CoolieNo1 remake.... pic.twitter.com/4NsRyMSPWT — Rajat Siyag jaat (@Rajatsiyag) December 25, 2020

Worst Acting by Varun, sara and even Rajpal yadav and Paresh rawal...

one of the Worst Remake #CoolieNo1 — The DOOFENSMIRTZ (@Doofensmirtz99) December 25, 2020

Full on overacting

Unbearable #CoolieNo1 — Being Royal (@RoyalSoni3) December 25, 2020

please don't watch #CoolieNo1 bcoz it's dangerous to our health #Disappointed as usual — Mr.Sumeet Patil 18 (@iamsumeet18) December 25, 2020

You only realized how good Maa Ke haath ka khana is when you start eating out. #Govinda is that Maa ka khana. #CoolieNo1OnPrime #CoolieNo1 — 24KaratGoan (@perkybhups) December 25, 2020

Meanwhile, the film's trailer was released a few weeks back in a virtual event hosted by Varun, Sara and Paresh Rawal. The film stars Sahil Vaid, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Shikha Talsania and Jaaved Jaaferi apart from Paresh Rawal, Sara and Varun. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

