Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan looks like a vision in white bridal attire; Shares gorgeous pics with Varun Dhawan

Sara Ali Khan has shared several stunning pictures of her with Coolie No. 1 co-star Varun Dhawan on her social media handle. Take a look.
8863 reads Mumbai
Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is an avid social media user. She keeps treating her fans with interesting posts. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Coolie No. 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. Today, taking to her Instagram handle, the gorgeous actress has shared several stunning pictures of her with co-star Varun Dhawan. In the pictures, Sara can be seen donning a white bridal gown with a veil while striking a beautiful pose for the camera. 

In one of the pictures, Sara can be also seen planting a kiss on Varun’s cheek. The pictures are indeed alluring. However, surprisingly, she has not used her rhythmic captions for the pictures. She has captioned her post with a few emoticons. Soon after, she shared the pictures, fans started pouring in comments on her post. One of her fans wrote, “YOU LOOK SO PRETTY.” Another one wrote, “Beautiful.”

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan’s latest pictures here:

On the work front, Sara is currently shooting for Aanand L. Rai’s next Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Meanwhile, after recovering from COVID-19 recently, Varun has now resumed shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The film also stars Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. 

In an interview with the IANS, Sara spoke about her Bollywood journey. She said, “I feel lucky and privileged. I think films are a director's medium and you are as good as your director, and I have luckily had the opportunity to work with extremely versatile and amazing directors. I will only say that I am thankful and grateful. I hope I keep getting opportunities to work with creative people like I have."

Also Read: PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan & Akshay Kumar shoot for Atrangi Re at the Taj Mahal in Agra

Credits :Sara Ali Khan Instagram

