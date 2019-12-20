Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan’s new ‘Knock Knock’ joke with Varun Dhawan is bound to leave you in splits; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have been shooting for Coolie No 1. Recently, Sara goofed around with Varun with her ‘Knock Knock’ jokes after a shooting day and it’s all things cute. Check it out.

Among the young stars of Bollywood, if there is one actor who has managed to leave everyone smitten with her charm and cool attitude, it is Sara Ali Khan. The gorgeous diva is known to have a hilarious sense of humour and often is seen entertaining people with her funny shayari and ‘Knock Knock’ jokes. Recently, joined Sara for shooting Coolie No 1 and after a long day of shoot, the Simmba actress thought about goofing around with her co-star.

Sara took to Instagram to share a funny video of using her latest ‘Knock Knock’ joke with Varun and his reaction makes her go ‘How Rude.’ In the video, Varun can be seen sitting beside Sara after a day at work. Sara asks him ‘Knock Knock’ and Varun responds, ‘Who’s there?’ The Coolie No 1 actress says ‘Sara’ and Varun responds, ‘Sara, who?.’ This leaves the Simmba actress surprised in a hilarious way as she tells her Coolie No 1 co-star ‘Isn’t that rude?.’

Sara is in splits at the end of the joke and Varun seems to be enjoying the fun banter with his co-actor in the film. Meanwhile, Sara and Varun kicked off another shooting schedule and were busy with work yesterday. A while back, Sara had done a series of 'Knock Knock' jokes with her brother and they too, left everyone in splits.

Check it out:

Sara and Varun will be seen together on the big screen in David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1. The film is a remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. Apart from Varun and Sara, Coolie No 1 stars Paresh Rawal, Rajat Rawail, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav. Johnny Lever and Shikha Talasania. The film’s shoot kicked off back in August this year in Bangkok. Coolie No 1 is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

Credits :Instagram

