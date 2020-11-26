  1. Home
Coolie No 1: Sara Ali Khan shares quirky poster as she announces trailer release date of Varun Dhawan starrer

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are collaborating for the first time for Coolie No 1. It is reported that the David Dhawan directorial will be releasing on OTT platform next month.
Sara Ali Khan has been one of the most talked about newcomers ans has been the talk of the town ever since she stepped into Bollywood. After winning hearts with her three releases, the Pataudi Princess is coming up with her next release Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced as it will mark Varun and Sara’s first collaboration. Besides, it also happens to be the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No 1.

Adding on to the excitement of the audience, Sara has shared a new, quirky poster of the movie and it has taken the social media by a storm. In the poster, the Simmba actress was seen posing with Varun who was flaunting his different avatars from the David Dhawan directorial. While the poster did make the audience curious about Coolie No 1, Sara has also announced the trailer release date of the movie. The trailer of Coolie No 1 will be out on November 28.

Take a look at the new poster of Coolie No 1 featuring Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan:

It is reported that the movie will be having a digital release in wake of the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic and will be opening on December 25. Interestingly, Coolie No 1 happens to be David Dhawan’s 45th film and the renowned filmmaker is quite excited about the same. There are reports that Sara and Varun will also be seen recreating Govinda and Karisma’s popular track ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ for their movie. However, no official announcement has been made about this so far.

