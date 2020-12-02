Coolie No 1 song Bhabhi Teaser: Varun Dhawan dances his heart out as gives a glimpse of 'Bhabhi' Sara Ali Khan

Varun Dhawan has shared a teaser of the first song titled Teri Bhabhi from his upcoming film Coolie No 1 and it will surely make you all put on your dancing shoes. Check it out below.

The handsome hunk is all set to enthrall the audience with his upcoming film Coolie No 1. Needless to say, going by the trailer and posters, it is evident that the actor has gone to extra lengths in order to get into the skin of his role and has pulled off every possible means to justify his role. Directed by David Dhawan, the film has Sara Ali Khan as the female lead and the flick has been in the news ever since it went on the floors. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania star, who is awaiting the release of the film, is leaving no stone turned to create curiosity about the film.

While teasing his fans, Varun recently shared a video on his Instagram and asked his fans to stay tuned for tomorrow as he's all set to introduce them to their 'Bhabhi.’ The video went viral on the internet in no time with netizens wondering if the actor is going to announce his wedding with Natasha Dalal. However, Varun has revealed that the first song from the film titled Teri Bhabhi is all set to release tomorrow. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Student of the Year actor shared a teaser of the song, writing, “Raju aur apki Bhabhi song release ke liye taiyaar hai. Aap bhi ready hojana! #Bhabhi song out tomorrow! https://youtu.be/WDJKblV12cE #CoolieNo1OnPrime, premieres 25th December on @PrimeVideoIN.”

In the teaser, Varun can be seen dancing his heart out at a railway station with Sara’s picture in his hand.

Check out the tweet below.

On a related note, Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 super hit film that had featured Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Also starring Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and Jaaved Jaaferi, the movie is slated to release on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan promises to introduce fans to their 'bhabhi' tomorrow; Is he hinting at marriage with Natasha?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Varun Dhawan Twitter

Share your comment ×