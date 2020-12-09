Coolie No 1 song Husnn Hai Suhaana: Netizens call Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan’s recreated track a chartbuster

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have danced their hearts out in the latest song Husnn Hai Suhaana from Coolie No 1. Fans are in love with the latest track.

After releasing Teri Bhabhi, the makers of and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 have dropped another song Husnn Hai Suhaana from their upcoming film today. It is going to be the new party anthem. The song will give you 90s vibe and will surely make you groove to its beats. The Varun and Sara starrer is the official remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film Coolie No 1. However, in the latest track, Varun and Sara gave a new twist to Govinda and Karisma's steps from the original film.

The duo danced their hearts out in the song. The track Husnn Hai Suhanaa also features Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, while it has been sung by Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Today, while sharing a glimpse of the song on social media, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Mujhe kuchh karna hai announce. So get ready for some masti, dance and bounce. I'm excited with my every ounce. Go running to watch our song, come on - time to pounce. Husnn Hai Suhana out now."

Fans are in love with the latest song and have called it a ‘chartbuster’. Husnn Hai Suhanaa has got positive reactions from netizens on Twitter.

Let’s check out a few tweets related to the latest peppy track:

The Varun and Sara starrer is helmed by Varun Dhawan's father-filmmaker David Dhawan, who also directed the original film. The new film is slated to release on December 25.

