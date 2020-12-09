  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Coolie No 1 song Husnn Hai Suhaana: Netizens call Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan’s recreated track a chartbuster

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have danced their hearts out in the latest song Husnn Hai Suhaana from Coolie No 1. Fans are in love with the latest track.
9356 reads Mumbai
Coolie No 1 song Husnn Hai Suhaana
After releasing Teri Bhabhi, the makers of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 have dropped another song Husnn Hai Suhaana from their upcoming film today. It is going to be the new party anthem. The song will give you 90s vibe and will surely make you groove to its beats. The Varun and Sara starrer is the official remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film Coolie No 1. However, in the latest track, Varun and Sara gave a new twist to Govinda and Karisma's steps from the original film.

The duo danced their hearts out in the song. The track Husnn Hai Suhanaa also features Paresh Rawal and Shikha Talsania. The song has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, while it has been sung by Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. Today, while sharing a glimpse of the song on social media, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Mujhe kuchh karna hai announce. So get ready for some masti, dance and bounce. I'm excited with my every ounce. Go running to watch our song, come on - time to pounce. Husnn Hai Suhana out now."

Fans are in love with the latest song and have called it a ‘chartbuster’. Husnn Hai Suhanaa has got positive reactions from netizens on Twitter. 

Let’s check out a few tweets related to the latest peppy track:

One user wrote, “I just loved the song #HusnHaiSuhana

#HusnnHaiSuhaanaNew @Varun_dvn

 beats n chemistry wid #SaraAliKhan is outstanding

CHARTBUSTER Song SparklesSparkles today's generation gonna dance on this Madly...Old Voice Is Magic To hear #CoolieNo1#CoolieNo1OnPrime.”

"Varun Dhawan dance , Energy & chemistry with sara 

Sara expression is mind blowing Ok handRed heart

Goriya churana mera Jiya Man dancingMan dancing

 #HusnHaiSuhana,” another one tweeted. 

Another fan tweeted, “Woww Wow What A Dhamakedaar Song  @Varun_dvn #SaraAliKhan  #HusnHaiSuhana.”

"Honestly guys, i was superexcited for this one,n when i played it first,i kind of miss the glimsy coz it has that 90's voice which is so good but i don't sip much of it, But but but,then i played it again n fell in love with it totally! Isn't stopping anysoon. #HusnnHaiSuhaanaNew,” a user tweeted.

The Varun and Sara starrer is helmed by Varun Dhawan's father-filmmaker David Dhawan, who also directed the original film. The new film is slated to release on December 25.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Coolie No.1 star Varun Dhawan blushes next to Sara Ali Khan's cutout in Teri Bhabhi song still

Credits :Twitter

Anonymous 13 minutes ago

varun is good sara simply doesn't hv karishmas grace