Coolie No 1 song Husnn Hai Suhaana: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan quirk up Govinda, Karisma's track with a twist

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen in Coolie No 1 remake. The film's second song, Husnn Hai Suhaana just dropped and it features Sara and Varun. The song is a recreated version of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's track from the 1995 film.

Fans of and Sara Ali Khan have been excited about the film, Coolie No 1 remake since the trailer was launched a week ago. While the first song, Teri Bhabhi, managed to create waves with the music, the second song, Husnn Hai Suhaana is finally out today and it will surely leave you impressed with Varun and Sara's quirky dance moves.

While the original was picturized on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, the recreated song has been filmed on Varun and Sara. The song video features Varun and Sara shaking a leg together to the peppy beats of the old song that has been revisited with a modern twist.

The film is helmed by David Dhawan and stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Shikha Talsania. The trailer became an instant hit with the fans and many loved Sara and Varun's chemistry. The film is a remake of the 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. It is produced by Pooja Entertainment. The film is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas 2020.

Take a look at the new song:

