Coolie No 1 song Mirchi Lagi Toh teaser: Sara Ali Khan, Varun promise a 90s trip as they recreate iconic track

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan are all set to take fans on a nostalgic trip to the 90s with Coolie No 1 remake. Today, they released a teaser to the revamped version of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's song, Mirchi Lagi Toh and left fans excited.

Actors and Sara Ali Khan have been occupied with the promotions of their upcoming film, Coolie No 1. Amid the same, today, the two shared a teaser of the upcoming song, Mirchi Lagi Toh with fans and left all excited. The song is a recreated version of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's iconic number from the original film that was released back in 1995. While Varun and Sara only shared the teaser, fans of the two are excited to know when the full song will be out.

The teaser of Mirchi Lagi Toh features Varun and Sara in vibrant hues of pinks and blues as they promise to take the audience back in time to the 90s when single screen theatres, ice cream trucks and more were popular. The quirky avatars of both Sara and Varun in the teaser surely will pique your interest and the dance moves too will get you in the mood to groove. The song was originally crooned by Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu and the recreated version also will have their voices.

The twist to the number has been added by Lijo George - Dj Chetas. The original composition was by Anand-Milind and lyrics were penned by Sameer. The song is produced by Lijo George. Well, the date of release of the track has not yet been mentioned. But, it surely has left fans curious.

Take a look at the teaser:

Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 stars Varun and Sara in the lead. Besides them, Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania will also be seen in the film. It is helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Pooja Entertainment. It is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

