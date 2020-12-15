Coolie No 1 song Mummy Kassam: Netizens hail Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan’s latest track; Call it ‘Bomb Song’

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s fans are in love with the latest track Mummy Kassam from Coolie No 1. The film is slated to release on an OTT platform on December 25.

The makers of and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 have dropped a new track titled Mummy Kassam today. The upbeat track has been crooned by legendary singer Udit Narayan, rapper Ikka Singh and Monali Thakur. The music of the same has been given by Tanishk Bagchi while it has been written by Shabbir Ahmed. Sara and Varun’s chemistry in the music video is unmissable. The peppy track can make you shake your legs in no time.

The dance number has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Earlier, Varun also shared a BTS video of the song and wrote, “Mass masala I have always dreamed of doing a shot like this ever since I saw Prabhudeva dancing in Urvashi thank you Ganesh master and @dop007 for this. #mummykassam @jackkybhagnani thank u brother ur truly producer no1@tanishk_bagchi @azeemdayani. @ikka I remember when I first heard this song and tune for anyone who loves this mass songs this is a blast thanks boiiissss.” Now Varun and Sara’s fans are in love with the latest track Mummy Kassam. Few of them are calling it a ‘bomb song’ while some others have also termed it ‘the song of the year.’

Let’s check out some tweets about the song here:

One of the users wrote, “#MummyKassam Loved every bit of it. Udit Narayan sir's magical voice, Ganesh sir's choreography Man dancingWoman dancing @Varun_dvn #SaraAliKhan 's superb dance and chemistry Heart with arrowCollision symbol also the colorful set.”

Loved every bit of it. Udit Narayan sir's magical voice, Ganesh sir's choreography @Varun_dvn #SaraAliKhan 's superb dance and chemistry also the colorful set pic.twitter.com/VLKONk7hk8 — Sahil RAJU Dhawan (@VarunShraddha_) December 15, 2020

Another user wrote, “Hayye this marati look of sara and VD ur orange t shirt look was just so cool and amazing Vee ur dance steps were amazing specially on the car U were superb Then this pic u lifting sara hayeee totally dead Bomb song Song of the year @Varun_dvn #MummyKassam.”

Such a peppy dance number so so good to groove on anytime anywhere the time itself makes me dance definitely my most favourite track from coolie no1 #MummyKassam @Varun_dvn your expressions and dance moves are super killing and your looks uffhref="https://t.co/sYoAqfnYHl">https://t.co/sYoAqfnYHl — Coolie Krishika (@KRISHIKAAGRAWA5) December 15, 2020

New song of Coolie no.1 is out now Do listen it guys #MummyKassam pic.twitter.com/OpNZjerhKK — me_parichit (@VishalK891) December 15, 2020

The David Dhawan directorial is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. It is scheduled to be released on 25th December. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, and others in significant roles.

