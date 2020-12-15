  1. Home
Coolie No 1 song Mummy Kassam: Netizens hail Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan’s latest track; Call it ‘Bomb Song’

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s fans are in love with the latest track Mummy Kassam from Coolie No 1. The film is slated to release on an OTT platform on December 25.
29052 reads Mumbai
News,Varun Dhawan,Sara Ali Khan
The makers of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 have dropped a new track titled Mummy Kassam today. The upbeat track has been crooned by legendary singer Udit Narayan, rapper Ikka Singh and Monali Thakur. The music of the same has been given by Tanishk Bagchi while it has been written by Shabbir Ahmed. Sara and Varun’s chemistry in the music video is unmissable. The peppy track can make you shake your legs in no time.

The dance number has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Earlier, Varun also shared a BTS video of the song and wrote, “Mass masala I have always dreamed of doing a shot like this ever since I saw Prabhudeva dancing in Urvashi thank you Ganesh master and @dop007 for this. #mummykassam @jackkybhagnani thank u brother ur truly producer no1@tanishk_bagchi @azeemdayani. @ikka I remember when I first heard this song and tune for anyone who loves this mass songs this is a blast thanks boiiissss.” Now Varun and Sara’s fans are in love with the latest track Mummy Kassam. Few of them are calling it a ‘bomb song’ while some others have also termed it ‘the song of the year.’

Let’s check out some tweets about the song here:

One of the users wrote, “#MummyKassam Loved every bit of it. Udit Narayan sir's magical voice, Ganesh sir's choreography Man dancingWoman dancing @Varun_dvn  #SaraAliKhan 's superb dance and chemistry Heart with arrowCollision symbol  also the colorful set.”

Another user wrote, “Hayye this marati look of sara and VD ur orange t shirt look was just so cool and amazing Vee ur dance steps were amazing  specially on the car U were superb Then this pic u lifting sara hayeee totally dead Bomb song  Song of the year @Varun_dvn #MummyKassam.”

The David Dhawan directorial is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name. It is scheduled to be released on 25th December. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, and others in significant roles.

Also Read: Coolie No 1 Song Mummy Kassam OUT: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan wow fans with their energy & chemistry

Anonymous 21 minutes ago

This song is lit AF

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Amazing songgg

Anonymous 22 minutes ago

Superb song

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Overacting kud kud ke bhara hai. Padmashri Varun DiCaprio should take some chill pill.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Thank you so much for writing padmashri before VD's name and comparing him with legendary Leonardo DiCaprio. And he is taking chill pill. Aur over acting is important in comedy many many times.