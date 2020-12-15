Coolie No 1 Song Mummy Kassam OUT: Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan wow fans with their energy & chemistry

The makers of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer Coolie No 1 have dropped another peppy track Mummy Kassam today. The song will surely make you groove in no time.

After dropping the foot-tapping hit songs, Teri Bhabhi and Husnn Hai Suhaana, the maker of and Sara Ali Khan have released a new peppy track titled Mummy Kassam today. The song has been crooned by Udit Narayan, rapper Ikka Singh and Monali Thakur. It is a high-energy song and it will surely make one groove in no time. Both Sara and Varun show off their dancing skills in the video of the song. The music of the song has been given by Tanishk Bagchi while is has been written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Now, Varun has shared a glimpse of the making of the song on his Instagram handle. In his post, he has thanked everyone for making this song and also shared why he wanted to do such dance number. He wrote, “Mass masala I have always dreamed of doing a shot like this ever since I saw Prabhudeva dancing in Urvashi thank you Ganesh master and @dop007 for this. #mummykassam @jackkybhagnani thank u brother ur truly producer no1@tanishk_bagchi @azeemdayani

@ikka I remember when I first heard this song and tune for anyone who loves this mass songs this is a blast thanks boiiissss.”

Check out the latest track Mummy Kassam here:

According to India Today, while talking about the song, Coolie No 1's producer Jackky Bhagnani said, “MummyKassam is among the original tracks of the film which was created to appeal to music lovers across age groups as well as in alignment with Coolie No. 1’s overall vibe. This song is quirky, and it perfectly brings out the romantic and comic essence of the film. Tanishk Bagchi’s music lends the peppy punch, and Varun and Sara’s chemistry sizzles as they groove on this song.”

Meanwhile, Coolie No 1 marks Sara and Varun’s first film together. The film is slated to release on OTT platform on December 25.

