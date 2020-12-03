Coolie No 1 song Teri Bhabhi: Varun Dhawan aka Raju Coolie introduces Sara Ali Khan as 'Bhabhi' in peppy track

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Coolie No 1 remake that will release on Amazon Prime Video. The first song, Teri Bhabhi is out and it will give you a glimpse of Raju Coolie aka Varun dancing his heart out as he introduces his ladylove.

After a long wait, fans of Sara Ali Khan and will get to see them on the screen in Coolie No 1. As they gear up to entertain audiences with the new version of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer 1995 flick, fans can expect a kick of nostalgia with the music too. Today, the first song, Bhabhi released on YouTube and it features Varun as Raju Coolie. The song showcases how Raju Coolie is smitten by Sara’s photo and he introduces her to other coolies as their ‘Bhabhi.’

The song, at first, features Varun aka Raju Coolie dancing with his fellow colleagues at the station after seeing a photo of the girl he falls in love with, Sara. From quirky moves to cool expressions, Varun manages to win your heart with his energy in the peppy track. Later, as he dreams about his ladylove, we get to see him shake a leg with Sara Ali Khan. The gorgeous Sara is seen clad in an ethnic lehenga as she shakes a leg with Raju Coolie aka Varun.

Together, Varun and Sara are a riot as they dance their heart out in the upbeat number composed by Javed - Mohsin, crooned by Javed - Mohsin Ft. Dev Negi & Neha Kakkar. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Danish Sabri.

Take a look at Teri Bhabhi song:

The film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Shikha Talsania. The trailer showcased a fun story of Raju Coolie aka Kunwar saab played by Varun, who falls in love with Sara. What follows is some fun efforts by him to win her over and get married to her. But, things get messy when his father in law finds him working as Coolie and he ends up making up a story about that person being his twin brother. The remake of Govinda and Karisma’s film surely guarantees to put a smile on everyone’s face towards the year end. Directed by David Dhawan and produced by Pooja Entertainment, Coolie No 1 remake will release on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

