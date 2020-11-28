Coolie No 1 Trailer reaction: Twitterati welcome Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan's comedy spin with mixed reviews

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's film, Coolie No 1's trailer released today and it seems to have left netizens divided. While some are loving the chemistry between Sara and Varun, others are questioning the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's classic film.

After waiting for a long time, fans of Sara Ali Khan and finally got to see a glimpse of their chemistry in Coolie No 1 trailer. The trailer of the highly anticipated film dropped today and Varun, Sara and Paresh Rawal were present at the virtual launch event. As soon as the trailer of David Dhawan's 45th film dropped on YouTube, reactions started pouring in on social media. While some loved the crackling chemistry between Varun and Sara, others questioned the need for remaking a classic of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

The trailer showcased how Varun lives the dual life of Mr Richie Rich aka Kunwar Mahendra Pratap and that of Raju Coolie only to teach Paresh Rawal aka Sara's father in the film a lesson. We also get to see the confusion and chaos unfold when Paresh Rawal suspects that Kunwar and Raju are the same person. While the overall feel of the trailer appeared the same as the 1995 film, at the launch, Varun and Sara said that it is not a remake. However, some Twitter users did go on to compare Varun and Govinda as the trailer was released.

A few praised Varun and Sara's banter on screen on Twitter. A user wrote, "#CoolieNo1Trailer loved it. #SaraAliKhan is the perfect replacement for Karisma Kapoor. She enacts her beautifully. Looking forward to watching the movie." Another wrote, "The laughter riot coming this Xmas with our cutest Santa #VarunDhawan The trailer is just hilarious Face with tears of joy @Varun_dvnThe way your expression changes in just 1 sec Top notch Loved u the entire trailer." However, a few users who did not like the trailer questioned the film. A user wrote, "Super Disaster . Kuch acting nhi aur songs ki baat hi mat karo . Faltu actor , director dono . Pata nhi Sara ne ye film kyu accept kiya Govinda ji roo te honge."

Take a look at the reactions:

look at that chemistrytheir first film hasn't even released yet and I'm already waiting for a cute romcom with them pic.twitter.com/9LW4G3BKCW — aye coolie(@dhawandiariess) November 28, 2020

Varun and Sara have such an adorable chemistry! I wish they do more and more movies together!! #SaraAliKhan #VarunDhawan #CoolieNo1 — Aishu (@SaraxObsession) November 28, 2020

Trailer is entertaining and surely be a hit.. @Varun_dvn & #SaraAliKhan overacted in few scenes need to work on it other actors supported well... rest all good deserve a theatrical release.. #CoolieNo1Trailer — Rahul Chawhan (@RahulChawhan2) November 28, 2020

Same movie..pehle wala bus station mein aur dusra train station bus yahi difference hain.. — Anika Tabassom (@AnikaTabassom2) November 28, 2020

Superflop movie releasing on OTT. Retirement lega ab Varunardo Dicaprio.

Mark yourself safe.#LulliNo1#CoolieNo1 — Krazzynfs (@NFS078) November 28, 2020

original is best...... गोविंदा और कादर खान का कोई मुकाबला नहीं कर सकता pic.twitter.com/Dl4cWwmaWP — Aman (@Aman25029117) November 28, 2020

If you have done 1% what @govindaahuja21 did it's will be sure hit but as per the promo you just ruined the charm of #CoolieNo1 please stop making remake of these classical hit. — Anshu Raj Singh (@Anshu_Raj_Singh) November 28, 2020

Kuch bhi original aata nahi ! Copy karna from Tollywood and your own hood ! Bus will be happy watching other shows of international genre — Shajieel Ravindran (@shajieel) November 28, 2020

Old coolie no 1 movie dubbed Varun Dhawan voice with old songs also. Total copy no 1 — @ Sachin baisoya (@baisoya436) November 28, 2020

You can use his movie name but acting skill कहा से लाओगे।।

Govinda is only one..and no one can copy him.. — Nilesh Pandya (@nilesh2981) November 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania. The film is helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Pooja Entertainment. It was earlier slated to release in theatres. But due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers skipped theatrical release and now, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

Also Read|Coolie No 1 Trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan's spin on Govinda & Karisma's classic promises entertainment

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×