Coolie No 1 Trailer reaction: Twitterati welcome Sara Ali Khan & Varun Dhawan's comedy spin with mixed reviews

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan's film, Coolie No 1's trailer released today and it seems to have left netizens divided. While some are loving the chemistry between Sara and Varun, others are questioning the remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor's classic film.
25112 reads Mumbai
After waiting for a long time, fans of Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan finally got to see a glimpse of their chemistry in Coolie No 1 trailer. The trailer of the highly anticipated film dropped today and Varun, Sara and Paresh Rawal were present at the virtual launch event. As soon as the trailer of David Dhawan's 45th film dropped on YouTube, reactions started pouring in on social media. While some loved the crackling chemistry between Varun and Sara, others questioned the need for remaking a classic of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. 

The trailer showcased how Varun lives the dual life of Mr Richie Rich aka Kunwar Mahendra Pratap and that of Raju Coolie only to teach Paresh Rawal aka Sara's father in the film a lesson. We also get to see the confusion and chaos unfold when Paresh Rawal suspects that Kunwar and Raju are the same person. While the overall feel of the trailer appeared the same as the 1995 film, at the launch, Varun and Sara said that it is not a remake. However, some Twitter users did go on to compare Varun and Govinda as the trailer was released. 

A few praised Varun and Sara's banter on screen on Twitter. A user wrote, "#CoolieNo1Trailer loved it. #SaraAliKhan is the perfect replacement for Karisma Kapoor. She enacts her beautifully. Looking forward to watching the movie." Another wrote, "The laughter riot coming this Xmas with our cutest Santa #VarunDhawan The trailer is just hilarious Face with tears of joy @Varun_dvnThe way your expression changes in just 1 sec Top notch Loved u the entire trailer." However, a few users who did not like the trailer questioned the film. A user wrote, "Super Disaster . Kuch acting nhi aur songs ki baat hi mat karo . Faltu actor , director dono . Pata nhi Sara ne ye film kyu accept kiya Govinda ji roo te honge."

Take a look at the reactions:

Meanwhile, the film also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid and Shikha Talsania. The film is helmed by David Dhawan and produced by Pooja Entertainment. It was earlier slated to release in theatres. But due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the makers skipped theatrical release and now, it will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020. 

Also Read|Coolie No 1 Trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan's spin on Govinda & Karisma's classic promises entertainment

Credits :Twitter

