Coolie No 1 Trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan's spin on Govinda & Karisma's classic promises entertainment

Starring Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Paresh Rawal and others, Coolie No 1 is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas 2020. Today, the trailer of the film was released and it will surely leave you impressed.

After a long wait, the trailer of Coolie No 1 is finally out and well, it seems to be a banger in terms of entertainment. Starring and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, the film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s classic comedy that was released back in 1995. Helmed by David Dhawan, the film promises to take you on a ride of entertainment and deliver you on the platform of fun. This week, Sara and Varun shared a quirky poster and left fans excited about the trailer.

In the trailer, we get to witness Varun as Kunwar Mahendra Pratap as well as Raju Coolie just like in the original we got to see Govinda in the two roles. As Paresh Rawal hunts for Mr. Richie Rich for his daughters Malati and Shalini, he ends up bumping into Kunwar and gets wooed by his riches. But, we also get to see his world coming crashing down when he bumps into his duplicate in Raju Coolie at the station. What comes after is a ride full of entertainment, action and laughter. Varun as Raju and Kunwar can be seen romancing Sara aka Malati as well as Shikha Talsania aka Shalini. Not just this, we get to see Sara and Varun groove to recreated numbers, Main Toh Raste Jaa Raha Tha and Husn Hai Suhana along with some new tracks in the trailer.

Now, as the trailer is out, we can say that the audience is in for a whole lot of entertainment with the film coming out on Christmas 2020. Apart from Varun and Sara, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, Johnny Lever and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film has been shot in several locations in Bangkok and Goa. Earlier this year, the shoot of the film was completed in Goa by Sara and Varun. It is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on Christmas 2020.

Take a look at Coolie No 1 trailer:

Credits :YouTube

