Coolie No 1 Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan starrer paves way for hilarious memes that will crack you up

Hours after the makers released the trailer of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1, the social media was taken over by hilarious memes regarding the movie.

After creating much of a buzz in the town, and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 is once again making the headlines as the makers have dropped the trailer of the movie today. Helmed by David Dhawan, the comedy drama happens to one of the most anticipated movies of the year for several reasons, especially as it happens to be the modern adaptation of Govind and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 release Coolie No 1 which is touted to be a cult classic. Besides, the movie also marks Varun and Sara’s first collaboration.

And while the trailer was released, it opened to mixed reviews from the audience and critics. Interestingly, the trailer of Coolie No 1 also sparked a hilarious memefest on social media as the netizens were seen comparing the Varun Dhawan starrer to Govinda’s iconic movie. Many people even trolled the movie while taking a dig at the cast’s overacting while trying to recreate Govinda and Karisma’s magic. In fact, several memes made their way on micro-blogging site Twitter which have been breaking the internet.

Take a look at memes on Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1.

Varun Dhawan is doing overacting in front of Paresh Rawal.. Paresh Rawal be like :#CoolieNo1 #coolieno1trailer #BoycottCoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/bPExXtfpSS — Milind (@Milind_) November 28, 2020

Pulaav me kitne bhi masaale daal do rhega wo Pulaav hi Biryani kabhi nahi Bann skta #CoolieNo1 #CoolieNo1Trailer pic.twitter.com/Hq9r0B3O2F — Garvit Sharma (@engineerawaken) November 28, 2020

To note, ever since the movie was announced, there have been comparisons between Govinda starrer and Varun’s movie. However, during the trailer launch, the Student of The Year actor clarified that his movie is different and is coming up with new flavours. To note, Coolie No 1 will be releasing on OTT platform on December 25.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×