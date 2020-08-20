Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer to release on OTT? Netizens tweet to boycott the film
Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, netizens and few Bollywood stars came out in the open and lashed out at star kids and nepotism for sabotaging the career of outsiders. While fans of the late actor came together to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, they showered immense love on Sushant’s swansong- Dil Bechara when the film released on OTT. However, trolls were quick to target Sadak 2 as soon as the film’s trailer was released online so much so that it became the most disliked trailer on YouTube. Now today, while it is being reported that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 will also witness a digital release, trolls took to Twitter to target the film and started trending #CoolieNo1 on Twitter.
Although there has been no official confirmation about an OTT release for Coolie No 1, but trolls are gearing up to boycott the film as they took to Twitter to massively target the film before starring two stars who are products of nepotism. Not just this, some fans also started trending #CoolieNo1 on Twitter and also questioned Varun's recent tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput. While one user wrote, “One user tweeted, "#CoolieNo1 is too release soon, now I understood; why @Varun_dvn was supporting #SSR fans and asking for justice..” Another user wrote, “CoolieNo1 Achaa tabhi saste govinda (varun) ne suddenly ssr case s related bola…”
Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan, is a remake of 1994 cult film by the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, and the remake stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.
Varun dhawan remained silent for 66 days.
But now, Since his film #CoolieNo1 is releasing, now a days he to SSR be like: pic.twitter.com/ZC0KbXrgfS
— Gagan Preet Singh (@Mewmewcat123) August 20, 2020
#CoolieNo1 set to release soon & @Varun_dvn jumped in SSR case & tweeted for CBI.
Boycott Coolie No. 1.
Agree?
— Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) August 20, 2020
Repeat after me #Boycott #CoolieNo1. Varunardo Di Caprio SSR case mein active isliye hue they. pic.twitter.com/8161JIPmx4
— DheerajDubey (@DheerazDubey) August 19, 2020
Boycott the movie and dislike the trailer #CoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/fQIfGvt99G
— (@bihar_ka_garib) August 19, 2020
Waiting patiently to dislike #CoolieNo1 pic.twitter.com/qQcaJj3O0c
— Kenneth Samuels (@ken71) August 19, 2020
I'm ready to dislike #CoolieNo1
Let's Target 20Million Dislikes this time
Are you guys ready ????@OfficalKangana @arnabofficial7 @JThakers pic.twitter.com/eiLkg8q5z3
— Sagar (@BatMan_285) August 19, 2020
#CoolieNo1 Achaa tabhi saste govinda (varun) ne suddenly ssr case s related bola pic.twitter.com/VPi4DVdrEh
— Kritika (@iits_kritika) August 19, 2020
ALSO READ: Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s comedy film to hit the screens next year? Here’s what we know
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
boycott!!!
Anonymous 38 minutes ago
I will watch it. What rubbish is this. Isnt this bullying? Infact I will watch all the films made by these so called Nepo kids,which I usually never watched before
Anonymous 1 hour ago
#ISupportVD
Anonymous 1 hour ago
#WeLoveYouVarunDhawan
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Varun I love you.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Huge fan Varun. <3
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Varun is Greatest. Love him so much.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
VD is the best.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
VD<3
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Love you Varun
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Are these people mad? What the hell? How the hell is VD related to this case. Coolie no 1 is releasing on Diwali i.e November why he'd say this in August if he wanted all this to promote his film. Dear ppl grow some brain.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Netizens just turned mad.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
What the hell? People have gone mad behind SSR. they think that he was the only person in the world.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
iam biggest fan of varun & sushanth