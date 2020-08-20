  1. Home
Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer to release on OTT? Netizens tweet to boycott the film

Although there is no confirmation but it is being reported that Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan might witness an OTT release and the film is directed by David Dhawan
Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, netizens and few Bollywood stars came out in the open and lashed out at star kids and nepotism for sabotaging the career of outsiders. While fans of the late actor came together to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, they showered immense love on Sushant’s swansong- Dil Bechara when the film released on OTT. However, trolls were quick to target Sadak 2 as soon as the film’s trailer was released online so much so that it became the most disliked trailer on YouTube. Now today, while it is being reported that Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 will also witness a digital release, trolls took to Twitter to target the film and started trending #CoolieNo1 on Twitter.

Although there has been no official confirmation about an OTT release for Coolie No 1, but trolls are gearing up to boycott the film as they took to Twitter to massively target the film before starring two stars who are products of nepotism. Not just this, some fans also started trending #CoolieNo1 on Twitter and also questioned Varun's recent tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput. While one user wrote, “One user tweeted, "#CoolieNo1 is too release soon, now I understood; why @Varun_dvn was supporting #SSR fans and asking for justice..” Another user wrote, “CoolieNo1 Achaa tabhi saste govinda (varun)  ne suddenly ssr case s related bola…”

Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan, is a remake of 1994 cult film by the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, and the remake stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Anonymous 31 minutes ago

boycott!!!

Anonymous 38 minutes ago

I will watch it. What rubbish is this. Isnt this bullying? Infact I will watch all the films made by these so called Nepo kids,which I usually never watched before

Anonymous 1 hour ago

#ISupportVD

Anonymous 1 hour ago

#WeLoveYouVarunDhawan

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Varun I love you.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Huge fan Varun. <3

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Varun is Greatest. Love him so much.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

VD is the best.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

VD<3

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Love you Varun

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Are these people mad? What the hell? How the hell is VD related to this case. Coolie no 1 is releasing on Diwali i.e November why he'd say this in August if he wanted all this to promote his film. Dear ppl grow some brain.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Netizens just turned mad.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

What the hell? People have gone mad behind SSR. they think that he was the only person in the world.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

iam biggest fan of varun & sushanth

