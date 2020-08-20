Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer to release on OTT? Netizens tweet to boycott the film

Although there is no confirmation but it is being reported that Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan might witness an OTT release and the film is directed by David Dhawan

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, netizens and few Bollywood stars came out in the open and lashed out at star kids and nepotism for sabotaging the career of outsiders. While fans of the late actor came together to demand justice for Sushant Singh Rajput, they showered immense love on Sushant’s swansong- Dil Bechara when the film released on OTT. However, trolls were quick to target Sadak 2 as soon as the film’s trailer was released online so much so that it became the most disliked trailer on YouTube. Now today, while it is being reported that and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1 will also witness a digital release, trolls took to Twitter to target the film and started trending #CoolieNo1 on Twitter.

Although there has been no official confirmation about an OTT release for Coolie No 1, but trolls are gearing up to boycott the film as they took to Twitter to massively target the film before starring two stars who are products of nepotism. Not just this, some fans also started trending #CoolieNo1 on Twitter and also questioned Varun's recent tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput. While one user wrote, “One user tweeted, "#CoolieNo1 is too release soon, now I understood; why @Varun_dvn was supporting #SSR fans and asking for justice..” Another user wrote, “CoolieNo1 Achaa tabhi saste govinda (varun) ne suddenly ssr case s related bola…”

Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan, is a remake of 1994 cult film by the same name starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, and the remake stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles.

Varun dhawan remained silent for 66 days. But now, Since his film #CoolieNo1 is releasing, now a days he to SSR be like: pic.twitter.com/ZC0KbXrgfS — Gagan Preet Singh (@Mewmewcat123) August 20, 2020

#CoolieNo1 set to release soon & @Varun_dvn jumped in SSR case & tweeted for CBI. Boycott Coolie No. 1. Agree? — Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) August 20, 2020

Repeat after me #Boycott #CoolieNo1. Varunardo Di Caprio SSR case mein active isliye hue they. pic.twitter.com/8161JIPmx4 — DheerajDubey (@DheerazDubey) August 19, 2020

#CoolieNo1 Achaa tabhi saste govinda (varun) ne suddenly ssr case s related bola pic.twitter.com/VPi4DVdrEh — Kritika (@iits_kritika) August 19, 2020

