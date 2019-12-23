Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan on his rapport with Sara Ali Khan: We get mad when we are together

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan will be seen together in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1

To see and Sara Ali Khan on screen together has got most of us excited and pumped and ever since it was announced that David Dhawan has roped in Sara as the leading lady in Coolie No.1, fans have been literally counting days to the film’s release. Now, although there is still some time for its release, fans have been treated to a lot of BTS videos from the films sets. Thanks to social media, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan have been posting fun videos of each other and seeing them, we are sure that Sara and Varun share a great camaraderie of-screen which will surely translate on screen.

Now during a recent interview, when Varun Dhawan was asked about Sara Ali khan and his rapport with her, the Kalank actor had said that she is a wonderful actor and a thorough professional. “She is a thorough professional and she works really hard. I love people who work hard and she is one of the hardest-working people I have met. We get mad when we are together!" said Varun. While the shooting of the film kick-started in Bangkok, later, the cast and the crew shot in Mumbai and yesterday, Sara took to social media to announce that the Mumbai schedule of the film has wrapped up.

Coolie No. 1 is directed by Varun's dad David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit film of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Post Coolie No 1, Varun will start shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s war film, and Shashank Khaitan’s untitled film opposite Bhumi and Kiara.

