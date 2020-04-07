Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan to pay an ode to Mithun Chakraborty by mimicking actor’s speech and pelvic moves?

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen together in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1. Read on!

and Sara Ali Khan are all set to romance for the first time on screen in the official adaptation of the 1995 hit remake of Coolie No 1. Now, having been brought up in a filmy atmosphere, courtesy director daddy David Dhawan, we are sure that Varun has always dreamt of becoming an actor and has always grown up on films, and in his upcoming film- Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan will unleash the hidden actor in him as he will, as per reports, pay an ode to veteran actor Mithun Charaborty in the film. That’s right!

It comes as no surprise that having watched a plethora of films during his childhood, Varun is a great mimic himself, and according to a report in Mirror, the actor will be seen paying an ode to veteran actor Mithun in Coolie No 1. That’s right! As per a report, Varun’s favorites are Mithun Da, and and after doing a series of take offs on the actor’s on public platforms, now, it is finally time for Varun to pay an ode to Mithun on the silver screen and, of course doing it on the big screen required multiple workshops and reading sessions.

Varun and Sara starrer Coolie No 1 is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 film by the same name and while the 1995 film had Govinda’s tapori slang as the novelty element, “the crowd pulling gimmick this time is that Varun Dhawan is a die-hard Mithun Chakraborty fan” and in order to pay an ode to the veteran actor, Varun will be seen mimicking the senior actors speech and mannerisms, and pelvic movements. During a recent live interaction with his fans on Instagram, Varun Dhawan was asked about the trailer release of Coolie No 1 and the actor had said that due to the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the films trailer release will be pushed and as for the May 1 release of the film, it totally looks doubtful. As per reports, the call to release the film on May 1, 2020, will be taken only after the situation gets normal, but mostly, it is not arriving on May 1. Besides Coolie No 1, Varun Dhawan starrer Mr. Lele, whose poster was also launched, has been called off due to date issues, and Shashank Khaitan had said that he soon will collaborate with Varun Dhawan, maybe on some other project.

