Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan recalls his first meeting with Sara Ali Khan; Latter calls it a fangirl moment

As the makers of Coolie No 1 have released the trailer of the movie, Varun Dhawan recalled how he met Sara Ali Khan for the first time and it is certainly an incident to remember.

and Sara Ali Khan have been one of the most talked about onscreen pair ever since they have been roped in for the much talked about Coolie No 1. The movie, which has been helmed by David Dhawan, happens to Varun and Sara’s first collaboration and the fans can’t keep calm about watching them romance each other in the movie. Interestingly, while the makers have unveiled Coolie No 1 trailer today and Varun-Sara’s chemistry is once again the talk of the town, the Judwaa 2 actor recalled his first meeting with the Pataudi princess.

Talking about the same at the trailer launch, Varun stated that their first meeting happened soon after the release of his debut movie Student of The Year in 2012. Reminiscing that moment, Varun said he was in a lift post my gym session when I saw a girl running out of the lift. “The girl saw me and suddenly returned in the lift. While there was no network in the lift, this girl was talking on the phone and I was looking at her like how is she talking as there is no network. But then I walked out,” Varun added and stated that the girl happened to be Sara Ali Khan.

To this, Sara revealed that she was always been a fan of Varun and while she wanted to be in the lift, she pretended to be over the call. Needless to say, the Simmba actress did enjoy her fangirl moment.

Talking about Coolie No 1, the movie happens to be a modern adaptation of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 release Coolie No 1. In fact, the media reports also suggested that Varun and Sara will also be recreating the song ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ in the movie.

