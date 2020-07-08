Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan’s comedy film to hit the screens next year? Here’s what we know

Starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead, Coolie No 1 is David Dhawan’s 45th film. A recent report states that the makers are eyeing New Year slot for the theatrical release of the film.

Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, several films opted to release directly on OTT platforms as the theatres have been shutdown amid the lockdown. A film that has been in the news is and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No 1. While several reports have stated that the film may release on an OTT platform, a recent report has come in that Coolie No 1 may be releasing in theatres only. Not just this, the report also revealed the projected release date of Sara and Varun’s film.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the makers of Varun and Sara starrer have had several meetings among themselves to take a call on the release of the film. Post the meetings, the makers of Coolie No 1 reportedly came to the conclusion that Varun and Sara’s film must release in theatres as it is a much needed comic relief in serious times. Among the several release dates in question, the makers reportedly have picked January 1, 2021, for the release of Varun and Sara’s comedy film.

As per Bollywood Hungama’s report, “The idea is to bring in the New Year with laughter. Varun’s Mr. Lele, which has been shelved, was initially eyeing the New Year release, and now that slot will be taken over by Coolie No. 1. That’s the target for now, however it all depends on the on-ground scenario. Even though Sooryavanshi and 83 have announced their release dates, there lies a strong possibility of a delay in both the films if the cases keep on increasing. It’s all tentative for now.” The source further revealed to the portal that director David Dhawan had several offers from OTT platforms, however, he wanted to release his comedy film in theatres and his team agreed with him.

Here is the COVID 19 inspired Coolie No 1 poster:

Well, if this turns out to be true and the COVID 19 crisis improved by then, Coolie No 1 may be the comedy film that hits the screens on January 1, 2021. Earlier, it was scheduled to release on May 1, 2020. However, owing to the COVID 19 lockdown and theatre shutdown, it had to be postponed. A COVID 19 inspired poster of Varun as Coolie was released a while back and it went viral. The film is a remake of 1995 Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer. It also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Share your comment ×