Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan’s film trailer release to get delayed due to COVID 19; Actor answers

During a live Instagram session, Varun Dhawan was asked if the trailer release date of Coolie No 1 will get pushed due to Coronavirus. Read on!

Since B-town actors are in self-quarantine amid the Coronavirus outbreak, , took out time to interact with his fans on social media, and during his live Instagram session, when a fan asked Varun as to when will the trailer of Coolie No 1 will be out, he informed that given the spread of Coronavirus, he cannot really confirm anything. In the video, Varun said, “Coolie No 1 ka trailer was supposed to come out on April 2 but right now, can’t tell, can’t tell anything.”

Well, amid the Coronavirus pandemic, film bodies have halted shootings and shut down theatres, and since films releases have been pushed, it was certainly difficult on Varun’s part to confirm the trailer release date of Coolie No 1. Post his Instagram live, Varun Dhawan was snapped at the dubbing studio where the actor was dubbing for Coolie No 1 and he also shared a photo from the studio showing us a glimpse of the film. Talking about Coolie No 1, the film’s shooting kick-started in Bangkok, and a few days back, the cast and crew of the film wrapped up the film in Goa and post the wrap up, the makers threw a wrap up party where we see Sara and Varun pose with Karisma Kapoor.

Post Coolie No 1, Varun was to start shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele, however, due to date issues, the film was called off. Next, Varun will start shooting for Sriram Raghavan’s war drama.

