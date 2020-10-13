Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan & Sara Ali Khan starrer's Christmas theme poster leaves fans excited for its release

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's much-awaited movie Coolie No.1 is all set for an OTT release. The comedy-drama is all set to premiere on December 25, 2020.

One of the most awaited movies of this year is Coolie No.1. However, just like many other movies, the release date of this laughter riot got delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The comedy-drama witnesses the collaboration of and Sara Ali Khan for the very first time. In the midst of all this, the makers of the movie have rolled out its teaser poster and also mentioned the date of its release.

The teaser poster featuring Varun Dhawan has left the fans super excited with its Christmas theme and jingle bells tune. The actor is seen wearing a red shirt and a white Nehru cap as he flashes his beaming smile. One can see a tag on his right hand that reads “No.1 Licensed Porter.” Along with this, it is mentioned that Coolie No. 1 is slated to be released on December 25, 2020, on the occasion of Christmas. This surely explains the jingle bells theme of the poster!

Check it out below:

The masala entertainer has been produced by Jackky Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment and directed by David Dhawan. As mentioned in the poster itself, Coolie No. 1 happens to be the 45th movie of the latter. Meanwhile, the makers have decided to ditch a theatrical release of the comedy-drama. Yes, you heard it right! The movie will now witness an OTT release and is going to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on the eve of Christmas. It also features Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav, Sahil Vaid, and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda in the lead roles.

