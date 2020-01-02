Coolie No.1: Paresh Rawal joins Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer; Will make you nostalgic about 90’s era

Paresh Rawal roped in to play a key role in Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolie No.1.

’s Coolie No. 1 has been grabbing the eyeballs ever since it was announced for several reasons. The movie happens to be a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 release Coolie No. 1. Besides, it will mark Varun’s first collaboration with Sara Ali Khan. And while the lead pair has been sharing interesting pics from the sets on social media, it is reported that the family of Coolie No.1 just got bigger as Paresh Rawal has been roped in for a key role.

According to media reports, Paresh has been roped in to step into Kader Khan’s shoes for the remake. Yes! If the media reports are to be believed, the veteran actor will be seen essaying the role of Sara’s picture. Given Paresh’s acting prowess and sense of humour, the Here Pheri actor will surely make the audience nostalgic about the 90s era. "He plays the role of Sara’s father, Hoshiyar Chand, and the humour in the film revolves around his part. While the role in the original film was more in the orthodox zone, the new one has been tweaked as per modern sensibilities,” a source was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Sara and Varun, who had a gala time shooting for Coolie No.1, has taken a break from the shooting for the New Year celebrations. While the Street Dancer 3D actor flew to Switzerland with lady love Natasha Dalal, Sara was seen ringing in the New Year with brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh. Helmed by David Dhawan, Coolie No.1 is bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh and will hit the big screens on May 1, 2020.

