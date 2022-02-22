Coorg Diaries: Dia Mirza shares memories with husband Vaibhav Rekhi from ‘most beautiful’ trip

Recently, Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi spent some quality time in Coorg, Karnataka. They also celebrated their first anniversary on February 15 at the beautiful destination. On Monday, the Thappad actor took to her Instagram account and posted a handful of pictures from her most recent vacation. In the photographs, Dia wrapped her arm around Vaibhav as the two smiled for the camera. The other pictures she uploaded included sunsets and mesmerizing views from Coorg. Sharing the pictures, Dia wrote, “Monday musing about this most beautiful time spent at #Coorg @tajmadikeriresort thank you for making it such a memorable time! #SunsetKeDiVane”

The actress’ post captivated her fans’ attention who bombarded the comment section. One of the fans wrote, “And here is to many more blissful vacations”, while another fan said, “Love Coorg through your eyes”. Actress Lara Dutta took to the comments section of Dia’s post and wrote “Gorgeous (sic).” Aditi Rao Hydari also left a cute comment which read, “Beauties (sic).”

Take a look:

On their first wedding anniversary, Dia Mirza shared some glimpses from her intimate wedding ceremony on the occasion. The caption of Dia's anniversary post read, "There are years that ask questions and years that are full of answers. This was the year when so many of our dreams were fulfilled and many prayers were answered. Happy Anniversary @vaibhav.rekhi May we continue to grow together and cherish the simple joys of life. Sharing a glimpse of our wedding day. A day that brought our families and friends together in the garden at home. A sustainable wedding that was created by a team that made it ‘simply’ joyous and memorable in every way."

