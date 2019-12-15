Cops search Salman Khan's Mumbai home after receiving a bomb hoax email from Ghaziabad teen

An officer from Bandra Police told that they checked every nook and corner of his apartment, and the building, which took them around three to four hours. Only after that, the family was shifted back to their apartment.

Recently, Mumbai Police had received a shocking mail about . They received a mail about a bomb being planted in Salman Khan's residence at Galaxy Apartments. The email said, "Bandra me Galaxy, Salman Khan ke ghar par agle 2 ghante me blast hoga, rok sakte ho to rok lo (Within the next two hours, a bomb blast will occur at Salman Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Stop it if you can)." As soon as the email had come, several police officers, Additional Commissioner of Police, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) rushed to Salman's residence.

An officer from Bandra Police told to HT that they checked every nook and corner of his apartment, and the building, which took them around three to four hours. Only after that, the family was shifted back to their apartment. And now according to the latest reports by HT the mail was a hoax one which was sent by a 16-year old boy from Ghaziabad. The Mumbai Police tracked down the teenager. The boy had to serve a notice to present himself before the Bandra police.

The police inspector who caught the boy said that the teenager came to the police station and they produced him before the juvenile court. They filed a final report (charge sheet) against him (for a non-cognizable offence) after which the court allowed him to go. Salman Khan hasn't commented about this to anyone yet. We wonder what the actor's reaction to this will be?

