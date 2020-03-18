Coronavirus: Alia Bhatt gives us a glimpse of what self quarantine at home looks like with a cosy selfie

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid Coronavirus scare, Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot also was cancelled. The actress shared a cosy selfie while in self-quarantine mode and left fans in awe. Check it out.

Coronavirus Pandemic has stalled almost all shoots in Mumbai and a day back, closure of Filmcity in Mumbai led to ’s Gangubai Kathiawadi shoot being stopped. While the government has shut down everything including gyms, malls, theatres as a preventative measure, celebs are self-quarantining at home. Among them, Alia Bhatt took to social media to chronicle her days at home and showed us all what self quarantine looks like with a photo. Alia, who celebrated her birthday a few days ago, has been at home since the Gangubai shoot got stalled.

Recently, she took to Instagram to share a selfie in which she can be seen chilling at home. In the photo, the Raazi star can be seen clad in a grey tee and is sans makeup. While resting, Alia clicked the selfie and left us in awe of her self-quarantine mode. Last night, Shaheen Bhatt also shared a photo of Alia while they were indulging in a game of Catan at home. In the picture too, Alia looked gorgeous and it surely seems like the Brahmastra star is making the most of her time off from work amidst the Coronavirus scare.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film is slated to be released on September 11, 2020. Apart from this, Alia will be seen in Brahmastra with . The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and . Brahmastra is produced by and is among the most anticipated films of 2020. It is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

Check out Alia Bhatt’s selfie:

