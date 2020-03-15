Coronavirus: Amitabh Bachchan cancels his weekly Sunday meet with fans

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has for years met his fans or "extended family" as he calls them, outside his home here, cancelled the ritual of the "Sunday meet" due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Amitabh on Sunday took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself and captioned it: "To all Ef and well wishers an earnest request! PLEASE DO NOT COME TO JALSA GATE TODAY .. SUNDAY MEET am not going to come! Take PRECAUTIONS .. be safe Sunday ka darshan Jalsa pe cancel hai, Kripya koi wahan jama na ho aaj shaam ko! Surakshit rahein."

In the image, Big B was seen in what appeared to be a bandage and a muffler.

On the acting front, the cine icon will next be seen in "Brahmastra".

He also has three more films in his kitty -- "Jhund", "Gulabo Sitabo" and "Chehere".

Credits :IANS

