Coronavirus: Anil Kapoor forgets to wear mask as he poses with Disha Patani, Aditya; Paps ask ‘Mask kaha hai?’

Anil Kapoor attended the Malang success bash last evening with Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu. While making his entry, Anil was wearing a mask to protect against Coronavirus. However, while posing with team, he forgot to wear and the paparazzi reminded him. Check it out.

Coronavirus has been declared as a pandemic by WHO which has given rise to panic among people. After Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for Coronavirus, stars across the world are taking it seriously. Most of the Bollywood stars are seen sporting masks and the latest to join the list is Anil Kapoor. Last evening, , Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, Anil Kapoor and others partied to celebrate the success of Malang.

While arriving at the party, Anil Kapoor was seen sporting a red coloured mask to protect him from Coronavirus while he parties with Disha, Aditya and others. However, when Anil was posing with his entire team for the paparazzi, he forgot to wear his mask. Seeing the same, the photographers pointed it out and asked him about his mask. Hearing the same, the star took out his red mask and wore it while posing with Disha, Aditya, Kunal, Mohit Suri and others.

Seeing the awareness among the Bollywood star, fans of the actor too lauded him on social media.

Check out the video:

Meanwhile, last night the entire team of Malang partied together to celebrate the success of their film. Malang was helmed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The director is all set to reunite with Aditya and Disha in his next venture, Ek Villain 2. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor will be seen in ’s period drama, Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. Takht will be released on December 24, 2021.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

