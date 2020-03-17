Coronavirus: Anup Jalota kept under isolation post his return to Mumbai; Singer praises the BMC medical staff

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The singer shared a post on his Instagram account stating that he is in awe of the medical care provided by the BMC who are working hard to stop the further spread of the Coronavirus.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, the singer Anup Jalota who is also known by many as Bhajan Samrat returned to Mumbai from London. The singer shared a post on his Instagram stating that he is in awe of the medical care provided by the BMC who are working hard to stop the further spread of the Coronavirus. The singer who also appeared in the television show Bigg Boss, stated further that as soon as he landed in Mumbai, he was taken to Hotel Mirage and was kept in isolation. The Bhajan Samrat, Anup Jalota praised the BMC's medical staff.

Anup Jalota also adds that all the passengers who are above the age of 60 years were taken to the hotel to be kept under isolation. The singer also made an appeal to all the passengers who will be landing in Mumbai, to cooperate with the medical officials and to stop the Coronavirus from spreading further. Singer Anup Jalota also shared a picture of himself with a mask. As per media reports a team of 25 doctors is testing passengers for COVID-19. Media reports further add that Anup Jalota was travelling abroad for his shows in four European countries, including London and Germany.

Check out the post by Anup Jalota:

The COVID-19 global outbreak has made countries curb travel for its people, and making sure that all the necessary safety precautions are been taken by all. The pandemic caused by the outbreak of Coronavirus has countries across the globe issuing safety measures and installing testing centres for its population. The state governments in India also ordered all malls, schools, gyms, and colleges to be shut immediately.

