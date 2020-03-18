Coronavirus compels Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha to delay their weddings?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

COVID 19 has hit the world and reportedly, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Ali Fazal-Richa Chaddha may have just postponed their weddings to later this year amidst Coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 has managed to badly hit nations across the globe. With work and life coming to a standstill and doctors battling the disease, even Bollywood has come to a halt. Amidst COVID 19 scare, reportedly, weddings of -Natasha Dalal and Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha, that were supposed to take place in the summer, have been postponed for a later date. While reports of Varun and Natasha’s destination wedding had been coming since last year, Ali and Richa’s marriage news came out recently.

Varun and Natasha reportedly were set to tie the knot in a summer wedding and Richa & Ali had planned a wedding in April. However, as per a report in Mid-Day, both the couples may have just postponed their weddings amidst the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe and in India. As per the report, Varun and Natasha’s families have pushed their summer wedding to later this year owing to the COVID 19 outbreak. As per the report, earlier Varun and Natasha were to marry on an island in Thailand but it was changed to Jodhpur.

However, to make it even intimate, the wedding was supposed to be held in Mumbai. However, now, the Dhawans reportedly have called it off for the summer and pushed it for later this year. The later wedding for Varun and Natasha will take place in Thailand. A source told the daily, “The initial plan was to have an intimate wedding on a private island in Thailand, but it was scrapped last month in favour of a destination wedding in Jodhpur. Eventually, they called that off too and were considering having a low-key ceremony in Mumbai. But looking at the current scenario, they have decided to tentatively push the shaadi to November and have reverted to their original choice of destination — Thailand.”

Check out Varun and Natasha's photo:

On the other hand, for Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, the wedding was supposed to take place in New Delhi and many of their close ones had to come from places like US and Europe. Due to the travel restrictions being imposed in all nations and also the health risk that comes with Coronavirus, Ali and Richa reportedly decided to postpone their wedding for later. A source close to them told the daily, “Many of their guests were to fly in from the US and Europe for the do. Also, the couple was hoping to have their nuptials in Delhi, which is currently on a partial lockdown. So, they think it's best to delay the wedding to later this year.”

Here's a photo of Ali and Richa together:

With the two big fat weddings, reportedly, being postponed, 2020 surely has begun on a sour note for everyone. With the number of cases in India on the rise, the Government of the country has put a ban on all mass gatherings and several places like malls, theatres and more have been shut down. Even Bollywood’s Filmcity has been closed and all shoots for films, TV and web shows have been stalled amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

