Coronavirus Crisis: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita & Malaika Arora catch up on video call amid self quarantine

BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora catch up on a video call amid their self-quarantine period in the wake of Coronavirus crisis. Check out the post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan on Instagram.

Bollywood’s actual self-quarantine period has begun today i.e. from March 19, 2020, as everything has come to a halt owing to the Coronavirus outbreak. Shoots for movies, web shows, and TV shows have been stalled and other production processes have also been suspended until March 31st, 2020. In the midst of all this, our favorite B-town stars have resorted to different means for keeping themselves busy as they resort to self-quarantine like all the other people around the country.

Kareena Kapoor Khan who has been hogging the limelight ever since she made her official entry to Instagram, has shared yet another post thereby grabbing everyone’s attention. The Laal Singh Chaddha actress is seen catching up with her BFFs and Amrita Arora through a video call. Bebo catches our attention first as she is clad in a cute night suit with blue hearts printed all over it. Malaika, on the other hand, is sporting a white t-shirt. Amrita looks adorable as she is seen making a quirky pout face.

Well, one thing is for sure that the three of them are setting major BFF goals here too! On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be collaborating with for the third consecutive time in Laal Singh Chaddha after 3 Idiots and Talaash. It happens to be a remake of the 1994 Hollywood movie Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The comedy-drama has been directed by Advait Chandan and is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release.

