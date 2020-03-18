Coronavirus: Deepika Padukone is nailing ‘Productivity in the time of COVID 19’ as she indulges in self care

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to share a photo of herself while being at home amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The Chhapaak star indulged in some self-care sessions and we totally love it. Check it out.

Coronavirus or COVID 19 has stalled all shoots and celebs are currently at their homes. While self quarantining at home, several celebs are opting for different ways to keep themselves busy. After taking WHO’s ‘safe hands challenge’ looks like is busy indulging in some pampering session at home and she shared a sneak peek of the same on social media on Wednesday. A day back, Deepika took the ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ and showed fans how to wash hands amid the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

Now, Deepika shared a selfie in which she can be seen indulging in self care while being at home amidst the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. In the photo, Deepika can be seen clad in her striped PJ’s and can be seen massaging her face with a roller. While indulging in a self care session, the Chhapaak star clicked a selfie and showed her fans what productivity at home looks like in the wake of Coronavirus. A few days back, Deepika had also shared a glimpse of cleaning her wardrobe to pass her time at home.

Deepika shared the selfie and captioned it as, “Season 1:Episode 2Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare.”

Check out Deepika Padukone’s self care sessions amidst COVID 19 scare:

Seeing Deepika making the best use of her time at home, several fans lauded her in the comments and wished the star to stay safe amidst the outbreak of a global pandemic. A day back, Deepika took the lead in taking the safe hands challenge after she and Jonas were nominated by the WHO director for the same. On the work front, Deepika will begin shooting for Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Produced by , the film will be released on February 12, 2021.

