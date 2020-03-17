Coronavirus: Deepika Padukone takes the lead in WHO's safe hands challenge; says we are together in this fight

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Deepika Padukone is taking the lead in WHO's safe hands challenge amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Check out the video.

The Bollywood diva, is seen taking the lead in WHO's safe hands challenge amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) nominated the sultry diva to take up the safe hands challenge. The Chennai Express actress shared a video on her official Twitter account wherein she is seen wearing a mask and showing the right way of washing hands which is a very crucial safety measure amid the Coronavirus scare. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress Deepika Padukone demonstrates an effective way of washing hands with soap to make sure that people do no contract the COVID-19.

The Bajirao Mastani actress is carefully showing how to wash hands which is a very crucial precautionary measure to avoid contracting the Coronavirus. The Padmaavat actress further adds in her post that everyone is together in the fight against the Coronavirus outbreak. The actress who is also known to be a fashion icon has further nominated Virat Kohli, Roger Federer, and Football star Cristiano Ronaldo. Many Bollywood celebrities have appealed to their fans and followers to stay indoors and practice social distancing in the wake of the global Coronavirus outbreak.

Check out the tweet by Deepika Padukone

Thank You DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate rogerfederer,Cristiano and imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Schools, colleges, gyms, and malls have been ordered to remain shut. The XXX: Return of Xander Cage actress Deepika Padukone gives a detailed demonstration in her latest video of how to stay safe during the current time when the world faces an uphill task of battling the COVID-19.

(ALSO READ: Coronavirus: Pakistan Cricket Board postpones the PSL 2020 matches in Lahore)

Credits :Twitter

Read More