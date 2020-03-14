Coronavirus: Disha Patani’s driver offering her a sanitizer before she sits inside car deserves your attention

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the video, Disha Patani’s driver is seen offering a hand sanitizer to the Malang actress before she sits inside the car. WATCH!

With more and more number of people in the country being tested positive for Coronavirus amid the deadly pandemic, the government has announced shutdown of all theatres, gyms, swimming pools and auditoriums across the country. Till now, we all know that as per the WHO guidelines, the best way to fight the spread of Coronavirus disease is to wash your hands and wear a mask.

Since the past one week, B-town stars have been snapped wearing masks whenever they step out of their houses, and also, we have seen videos wherein stars are seen asking the paparazzi to wear masks while they go out and about the city to do their jobs. And today, after the Indian cricket team players such as Virat Kohli, K L Rahul and others were snapped at the Mumbai airport wearing masks, we got our hands on a video wherein ’s driver was seen offering her a hand sanitizer as soon as the Bharat actress came out of the building and was sitting inside the car. In the said video, as soon as the driver offers a hand sanitizer to her, Disha, smilingly, told her driver that she has already sanitized her hand inside. Thereafter, Disha, who was rather in a hurry, didn’t wave at the paps and quickly sat inside her car.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Mohit Suri’s Malang and a few days back, Disha and her co-stars from Malang- Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were snapped at the success party of Malang. Post Malang, Disha will start shooting for Ek Villain 2 featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and John Abraham and also, she will be seen in starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Check out the video wherein Disha Patani's driver is seen giving a hand sanitizer to the actress here:

