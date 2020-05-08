Coronavirus: Hrithik Roshan provides hand sanitisers for on duty police; Mumbai Police thanks the War actor
In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebs are coming out to extend their solidarity towards the Coronavirus relief funds, and from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma to others, a host of Bollywood celebs have contributed towards the relief funds. Now in the latest, Hrithik Roshan has come forward and contributed towards safeguarding the health and safety of the frontline warriors by facilitating the delivery of hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police personnel on duty.
Post Hrithik’s generous contribution to safeguard the loves of the frontline warriors, the Mumbai Police took to Twitter to thank the 46-year-old actor for the gesture and tweeted," Thank you @iHrithik for this thoughtful gesture of delivering hand sanitisers for Mumbai Police personnel on duty. We are grateful for your contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of our frontline warriors. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation." Soon after, the War actor replied to the tweet and thanked Mumbai for taking care of the citizens of the country as he wrote, “My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty…”
Recently, when Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar organised the I for India fundraiser virtual concert, Hrithik too participated and crooned to a song and played the piano to entertain the fans. Besides, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and others, too, participated in the concert from their respective homes and helped raise funds of COVID 19.
Check out Hrithik Roshan's tweet expressing a sense of gratitude towards the Mumbai police:
My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty https://t.co/aaE75HAjG0
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 8, 2020
