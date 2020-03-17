Coronavirus: Kangana Ranaut reaches Manali; Rangoli feels ‘because of Corona’ she’ll be home for her birthday

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Kangana Ranaut headed to Manali amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The Thalaivi actress reunited with her nephew and family in Manali & her sister Rangoli Chandel shared the photos. Check it out.

Amidst the scare of Coronavirus across India, stars of Bollywood are staying indoors. Actress , who will be turning 33 on March 23, headed to Manali amidst the Coronavirus shutdown. Owing to Coronavirus scare, the shoots of several films have been stalled and hence, it looks like Kangana managed to get time to head to Manali to celebrate her birthday with her sister, nephew and family. Kangana’s sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel shared this information with adorable photos.

Rangoli took to Twitter and wrote, “Massi has just landed in Manali and Prithu is too thrilled to get some chocolates, after all this Corona fellow isn’t all that bad because of Corona now our baby girl will be with us for her b’day.” She shared adorable photos of Prithvi reuniting with his maasi, Kangana and the pictures are bound to make you go aww. In the photos, Kangana can be seen getting kisses from the little one. The Thalaivi actress looked elated to be home amidst the Coronavirus scare.

The entire Bollywood, TV and entertainment business has come to a standstill as shoots have been stalled for films, shows and web series too. Theatres have been shut down in several states and people are being advised to stay at home. Amidst this, Kangana, who was shooting for J Jayalalithaa biopic headed to Manali to spend time with her family and be with them on the occasion of her birthday too. Kangana will be seen in Thalaivi as J Jayalalithaa with Arvind Swami playing the role of MGR. The film is slated to release on June 26, 2020.

Check out Kangana’s photos and Rangoli's tweet:

Massi has just landed in Manali and Prithu is too thrilled to get some chocolates, after all this Corona fellow isn’t all that bad because of Corona now our baby girl will be with us for her b’day pic.twitter.com/K0brJyUA5C — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

