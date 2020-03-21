Coronavirus: Kanika Kapoor and Vasundhra Raje attended THIS interior designer's birthday bash

Kanika Kapoor recently attended her childhood friend and renowned interior designer's lavish birthday party at his home. Read below to know who is the designer who hosted the grand party amidst the coronavirus scare.

To say that it's been a chaotic few hours for Kanika Kapoor would be an understatement! The 41-year-old singer has been tested positive for Coronavirus as confirmed by Kanika herself on social media. However, many have targeted Kapoor for not quarantining herself when she returned from London on March 15, 2020. Furthermore, reports became rife that the singer was spotted at various parties and had interacted with more than 300 to 400 people. Amongst those people that Kanika interacted with was former Rajasthan CM Vasundhra Raje and her son Dushyant Singh.

While Kapoor has stated that she did not attend parties, the video proof on social media says otherwise. A lavish birthday bash by her childhood friend and renowned interior designer Adil Ahmad was hosted at his home and in attendance was Kanika, who enjoyed the party thoroughly. The Baby Doll singer was seen mingling with and taking pictures with the other guests. Moreover, the VIP guest list included Vasundhra and Dushyant, senior Congress Party leader Jitin Prasada's wife Neha Prasada and royal designers Narjis and Nida Abedi.

Check out Kanika Kapoor's photo from Adil Ahmad's party below:

What is even more unnerving is the fact that Dushyant went to the Parliament for a session post the party and was seen sitting beside Surendra Nagar Nishikant and Manoj Tewari.

ALSO READ: Sona Mohapatra lashes out at Coronavirus affected Kanika Kapoor for hiding travel history & attending parties

ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor comments on Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus; says 'Kapoors' are having tough time

ALSO READ: UP Police to file FIR against COVID 19 positive Kanika Kapoor for her negligence during Coronavirus outbreak

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Coronavirus affected Kanika Kapoor spotted singing, interacting with guests at party post London return

"While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant & his in-laws. Kanika, who has unfortunately tested positive for #Covid19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son & I have immediately self-quarantined and we’re taking all necessary precautions," Vasundhra had tweeted post Kanika's diagnosis reveal.

Currently, Kanika and her family members have been transferred to King George's Medical University in Lucknow.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More