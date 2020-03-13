Coronavirus: Kartik Aaryan wears a mask & shares how Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 team is protecting themselves; WATCH

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In the midst of Coronavirus scare, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to share a video from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor urged all his fans to stay safe as he shared how he is protecting himself. Check it out.

One of the deadliest diseases, Coronavirus was declared a pandemic by WHO a day back and since then, the scare among the general public is one the rise. After Hollywood star Tom Hans and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus, people have become a bit more serious about signs and symptoms. After , and others, now, Kartik Aaryan has shared a video from the sets of his current film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot where he is seen wearing a mask.

Kartik took to Instagram to share a video on Instagram in which he is seen sporting a mask and as he walks on the sets, he showcased how the crew of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Lucknow is protecting themselves from the deadly virus. Everyone in the team was seen sporting a mask including Kartik in the video. Not just this, Kartik also stressed on the importance of washing one’s hands to avoid the spread of disease and urged all his fans to stay safe.

(Also Read: Kartik Aaryan quotes Breaking Bad's Walter White in latest photo but his EPIC reply to a fan wins us over)

Kartik captioned the video as, “Stay safe guys. Can’t stress this enough#WashYourHands #CoronaStopKaroNa.” A while back, Kartik had shared a photo with Dostana 2 co-star Janhvi Kapoor in which he and the actress were seen covering their faces with their arms in order to protect themselves from Coronavirus. While the actors are raising awareness among the fans for the deadly disease, the death toll across the world due to Coronavirus is on the rise. In India, as per March 13, 2020, 74 cases of Coronavirus have been reported. Meanwhile, Kartik is shooting in Lucknow with Kiara Advani for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film will be released on july 31, 2020.

Check out Kartik’s video:

Credits :Instagram

Read More