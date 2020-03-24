Coronavirus Lockdown? Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor, R Madhavan & Sharman’s 3 Idiots is Pinkvilla’s pick for you

If Coronavirus lockdown has made you housebound, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi starrer 3 Idiots will keep you entertained.

COVID 19 or Coronavirus has brought life to a standstill and everyone is locked inside their houses with the same old news about the deadly virus doing rounds. Amidst so much dark and despair, Pinkvilla brings forth your daily dose of entertainment with its flick of the day and it is none other than , Kareena Kapoor Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi starrer 3 Idiots. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial that released back in 2009 has a special place in everyone’s hearts. From seniors to teenagers to middle-aged folks to kids, everyone enjoys this rom-com about 3 friends and their college shenanigans!

Amidst so much despair and anxiety due to Coronavirus lockdown, Aamir, Kareena, R Madhavan and Sharman’s 3 Idiots is a complete entertainer that in just 2 hours and 50 minutes will refresh your mind and make you feel better. Revolving around the lives of 3 engineering aspirants Ranchoddas Chanchad aka Rancho, Farhan and Raju, 3 Idiots showcases the college fun and life of 3 different kinds of students. Being brilliant, Rancho aka Aamir didn’t have to study much but due to his passion for science always did well. Farhan aka R Madhavan was passionate about photography but took up engineering in ICE to appease his father. Raju Rastogi was a struggling middle-class student who believed in superstition and was scared to fail.

So, here are 5 reasosns why Aamir, Madhavan and Sharman starrer 3 Idiots is perfect to drive away Coronavirus blues:

1. Aamir, Madhavan and Sharman’s friendship is relatable AF

3 Idiots delves into the cut throat competition in engineering colleges which often leads to spiked rates of suicides when students don’t get through the entrances or flunk in exams. When Sharman aka Raju decides to change his room and stay with Chatur aka Omi Vaidya to avoid distractions, his friends end up showing him that a topper isn’t someone who just mugs up like a parrot and vomits on paper. The ‘farting speech’ that comes post this is one of the highlights of the film. Apart from this, when Raju and Farhan go in search of Rancho and even kidnap Piya from her wedding, it shows that their love for Rancho aka Aamir is genuine. When they gate crash Virus’ daughter Mona Jaisingh’s wedding and later, face punishment together too, it screams friendship goals. And who can forget when Raju attempts suicide after beingf resticated, Rancho and Farhan run to save him. They even try to make him laugh while he is in coma and Rancho tells him that Farhan will marry his sister and when Raju wakes up post that, R Madhavan’s expression surely is priceless!

2. Aamir and Kareena’s cute chemistry

As Rancho and Piya, Aamir and Kareena proved that every time they come together on the silver screen, it will be magical. From the epic romantic song Zoobi Doobi to the end confrontation scene about Aamir’s real surname Wangdu, everything about Aamir and Kareena’s chemistry makes 3 Idiots a must watch on your list amidst the Coronavirus lockdown!

3. Boman Irani as Viru Sahastrabuddhe aka Virus

As the dean of an engineering college, Boman Irani manages to remind all of us of her strict princi’s back in college days. His hilarious laughter, the 7-minute power nap, funny moustache and his ‘life is a race’ lecture all together adds another level of humour to 3 Idiots and also a tad bit of reality. Virus’ emotional giveaway to Rancho, the space pen, towards the end after his daughter’s successful delivery in the college, is one of the most memorable scenes of 3 Idiots. Truly a much needed ray of hope, we all need in this COVID 19 shutdown!

4. Songs like Zoobi Doobi, Give Me Some Sunshine, All Izz Well

One of the biggest and most amazing USPs of Aamir, Kareena, Madhavan and Sharman’s film 3 Idiots was the fun music. Joy’s song Give Me Some Sunshine became an anthem among the college students back then and it surely remains memorable till now. Kareena and Aamir’s cute chemistry in Zoobi Doobi takes us back to the 80s and 90s and it surely is unmissable. And, who can forget the fun hostel song All Izz Well. The 3 Idiots album is full of relatable numbers that resonate with today’s time yet remind us of the good old days!

5. 3 Idiots mixes messaging with relatability

One of the biggest strengths of Aamir, Madhavan and Sharman’s film was the way in which the message was put across. With subtle and some not so subtle cues, Aamir aka Rancho repeatedly proves that students must aspire for excellence in whatever they do and not run behind success. No one can forget Rancho’s epic dialogue to Raju after the farting speech that to be a topper one doesn’t need to mug up and vomit. Also, towards the end, where Chatur is running behind Phunstok Wangdu for his patent, it subtly shows that to be brilliant is more important than blindly running behind success. One of the biggest takeaways of 3 Idiots is the right way of messaging!.

So, go ahead and watch 3 Idiots with your family and loved ones during the self-quarantine period amidst the Coronavirus shutdown. Tell us your review in the comments!

Credits :Pinkvilla

