Coronavirus lockdown: Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli one day away from wrap, delays film with Deepika Padukone

Ananya Panday gets talking about how the Coronavirus shutdown has affected her films Khaali Peeli and one with Deepika Padukone. Read on to know what does she have to say.

The Coronavirus lockdown has brought everything to a standstill of sorts, however, it also did result in shoots being stopped midway owing to the announcement that first came about stalling shoots in all mediums. And so, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter starrer Khaali Peeli also came to a halt but reveals Ananya Panday herself how they only had one more day's shoot left to call it a wrap. However, she also added how everyone's safety comes first so they all have to wait now until things go back to being normal which she hopes happens soon.

Ananya also got talking on how everything has, in turn, lead to a delay in the film with Shakun Batra as they were supposed to kickstart shoot this month. In fact, we saw give us a few glimpses from the sets as well. But now, there is no confirmation on when will they start shooting for the project given the uncertainty around. Well, multiple shoots have been delayed and films have been postponed owing to the outbreak and now, the lockdown, so there is very little one can do about it.

Talking about her quarantine days, Ananya reveals how she has been trying to be productive and that she has been in the house for the past 10 days. Ananya also revealed how she will make her contribution to the relief fund set up by the guild in order to help those who earn their living on a daily wage basis.

Credits :Mid Day

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More