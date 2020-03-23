Coronavirus Lockdown: Hrithik Roshan shares a pawfect pic of sons with their dog and Sussanne Khan adores it

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan with their pet. The cute photo won over Sussanne Khan’s heart. Check it out.

Coronavirus has put entire Mumbai on a lockdown and and his sons too are spending time at home. While the War star came out with a day back and joined the public in lauding the medical staff, Roshan has been spending time with his kids at home. On Monday, Hrithik shared an adorable photo of his sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan playing with their adorable pet dog in the balcony of their house. While Hrithik himself indulged in admiring his kids with their pet, the actor captured the moment in the frame.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share an pawdorable photo of Hridhaan and Hrehaan playing with their dog while he himself was reading a book. Roshan captioned the photo as, “Couldn’t ask for a better view...Or a more suited book . .#Coexist #doglovers.” Seeing the cute photo, Sussanne Khan also commented on the photo with heart emoticons and a smiley face with a halo on its head. Fans of the actor also lauded him for spending time with his family amidst the shutdown due to Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a day back, Hrithik, and Sajid Nadiadwala supported the Janta curfew by PM Narendra Modi and also were seen using a plate and spoon to laud the work being done by the medical community to combat Coronavirus. Due to the closure of malls, theatres, and now, the entire state of Maharashtra, Bollywood actors are also at their home and are using this time to spend time with their loved ones. Among them, Hrithik also did the same with his sons and also indulged in reading.

Check out Hrithik’s post and Sussanne's reaction:

On the work front, Hrithik had a great 2019 with back to back hits like War and Super 30. The actor was seen in the avatar of an action hero in War while in Super 30 he supported a de-glam look as Anand Kumar. Roshan was supposed to kick off a US tour in April. However, it was postponed in light of the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

