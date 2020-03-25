Coronavirus updates
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Coronavirus Lockdown: Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor's chat session will help you with interesting suggestion

Shahid Kapoor's chat session on Twitter might come in handy for those looking for suggestions for these upcoming days of lockdown due to Coronavirus.
4634 reads Mumbai
News,Shahid Kapoor,Kabir Singh,Coronavirus lockdownCoronavirus Lockdown: Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor's chat session will help you with interesting suggestions
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

PM Narendra Modi made the big announcement of 21 days of lockdown in the city due to Coronavirus and while one cannot deny that this is for the greater good, there also seem to be a lot of issues that need to be dealt with staying home, like boredom you know? In his speech in the evening yesterday, he made sure to speak about what the country could be if this practice of lockdown is not followed in the days to come and how this is an essential step to not end up where we were 21 years ago. Many celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and many others have come out in his support and urged people to follow the lockdown strictly, however, not panic in this situation.

And well, Kabir Singh actor Shahid, decided to do a chat session on social media and while he spoke about a lot of things, including his next project after Jersey, he sure seems to have some handy tips to spend this time, three weeks of being home. Right from doing all the things he couldn't do while he was busy to practicing social distancing, he definitely seemed to have a lot of things during the question and answer session that it was. 

Check out some of Shahid Kapoor's tweets right here:

Meanwhile, the actor also took to social media to share a piece of advice as he wrote, "Be at home. Stay safe. Stay mentally emotionally and physically strong. Spread love. Have faith. Pray often. Speak to all those who matter daily. Meditate. Read. Cook. See the sky turn bluer every day. 21 days. Will pass. Keep it real and make it count you all."

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement