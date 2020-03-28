Coronavirus lockdown: Kangana Ranaut talks about isolation, migrant workers suffering, people infected & more

Kangana Ranaut gets chatty about her time in isolation, the Coronavirus lockdown, good governance in India, and more. Read on to know more.

The Coronavirus lockdown sure has left the entire world in unrest and while India is currently under lockdown, there seems to be a lot of things that have not been working very well given how people are still out on the roads. In a recent interview, Kangana got talking about the current scenario, people migrating now that they don't have anywhere to go, and a lot of other things. While talking about how isolation has been treating her, she said how isolation isn't a big deal for her because she has taught herself to be on her own but it is very difficult for some people.

Ask her if she has a routine for this time given how others aren't able to keep a track of time, and Kangana went on to add how there is a need to have a routine so that one doesn't feel depressed or jailed given how there is a difference between being homebound and jailed. She also went on to say how our concern should be something else now and not how people are bored. She highlighted how there are people trying to get attention but we should focus on people who don't have homes or people who can't live individually because there are 10 people in one home.

She also got talking about how there are migrants who are trying to get home and she said how she isn't here to say things to make people feel better because things aren't going to be okay unless we make it happen and how this is a huge disaster. She added how love or politics or leaders cannot solve the problem, and while she said she is not trying to trivialize the issue, the sufferings are bound to happen and added how they are going to be worse if people don't come together.

During the chat, she also got talking about how this is not just about passing days and how while we have great leadership that leads wisely and in the right direction, the microscopic virus that is our enemy, is not going to work in our favour and there needs to be consciousness at an individual level. She spoke about anti-social elements who think opposing the government is cool and how they have been doing huge gatherings for the sake of it and ready to put their own lives at stake. She concluded that bit by saying that we have to evaluate on which part do we want to be at

When questioned how while everyone is being asked to stay safe, there are people who have been infected and there is no message for them. Talking about them, she says how right now, the enemy is such that we can only isolate them and there is no other thing we can do. There are people who try to humiliate them but proper care is the only thing one can do.

