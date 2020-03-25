Coronavirus lockdown: Kangana Ranaut turns into our woman crush Wednesday as she works out at home; WATCH

Due to Coronavirus lockdown, Kangana Ranaut works out at home with her trainer; Watch video

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, since the entire country is in lockdown for 21 days i.e. until April 13, B-town celebs are urging everyone on social media to stay home and obey the Coronavirus lockdown. From Amitabh Bachchan, Dilip Kumar, to , Virat Kohli, , and others are requesting the people of the country to stay home. Now that there are no film shootings and no promotions and releases, Bollywood celebrities have turned their house into a gym as they have been sharing videos wherein they are working out at home. From , Sara Ali Khan, , Arjun Kapoor to , everyone has been working out at home, and in the latest, we have a video of wherein she is seen doing burpees and boxing with her trainer.

Alongside the video, it reads, “Watching Kangana workout this hard amidst quarantine is pure #FITINSPO! Her never back down attitude is really commendable. Comment if you are staying healthy during this time..” Recently, Kangana Ranaut celebrated her 34th birthday with her family and friends in Manali and Kangana conducted a kanya puja and also partied with her close family members. Thanks to social media, Kangana’s team shared photos and videos from the cosy celebrations at home which had a home-made cake and wine. In the photos, Kangana was seen wearing a special cap encrusted with a brooch.

On the work front, before Kangana begins shooting for Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas and Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad, she is meaning to shed weight which she had put on for Thalaivi and therefore, Kangana is making the most of the Coronavirus lockdown and is shedding all the extra kilos because since Dhaakad and Tejas are high on action, Kangana is required to look all fit. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Kangana’s last leg of Thalaivi was stalled and that is when the actress decided to travel to Manali to be with her family

Check out Kangana Ranaut's workout video here:

Credits :Instagram

