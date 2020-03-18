Coronavirus: Netizens REACT to Deepika Padukone's 'safe hands challenge'; ask the need to wear mask at home

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

On Tuesday, Deepika Padukone took to Twitter to share a video of herself washing her hands as per the issued guidelines. Check out what netizens had to say.

reached out to her massive fan base on Tuesday night as she took the World Health Organisation's 'Safe Hands Challenge' and led he way in bringing about awareness. The novel coronavirus which first originated in China's Wuhan market and spread to other parts of the world has so far claimed around 7,900 lives -- 3 in India. With this, authorities all over are spreading the importance of washing hands and maintaining basic hygiene. On Tuesday, Deepika also took to Twitter to share a video of herself washing her hands as per the guideline.

However, while doing so, the actress was wearing a mask inside her bathroom and netizens were quite puzzled. Many took to the comments section to ask why the 'Chhapaak' star was wearing a mask while washing her hands at home, inside her own bathroom. One user wrote, "Ghar Mein bathroom mask pehen ke kaun Jaata hain." (Who wears a mask inside their own bathroom?)

Another user pointed out, "Wearing mask at home and washroom too? Seriously Deepika? Too much of nautanki!" However, despite the naysayers, Deepika's fans stood by her and applauded her efforts in spreading awareness. A fan commented, "And that's how you use your stardom to spread awareness. Well done girl." While another said, "People will always troll her no matter what. But DP you're a Queen."

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

What are your thoughts on Deepika's video? Let us know in the comments below.

