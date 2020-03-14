Coronavirus Outbreak: Abhishek Bachchan shares a selfie with a mask; Urges fans to ‘stay safe’

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Abhishek Bachchan requests his fans to stay safe as she shares his picture wearing a face mask.

The world is dealing with the serious issue of coronavirus outbreak and it has created a panic like situation everywhere. While the World Health Organisation has declared it a pandemic, it has also issued safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Amid these, Bollywood celebrities are also doing their bit and are spreading awareness about the virus along with advising people to wash their hands regularly. And now Abhishek Bachchan too has joined the bandwagon to spread awareness and has urged his fans to stay safe amid the virus outbreak.

The Manmarziyaan actor, who has been an avid social media user, shared a selfie of himself on social media wherein he was seen wearing a mask to protect himself from the virus. The picture happened to be a monochromic click and junior Bachchan was seen donning a jacket along with trendy sunglasses and also had a tikka applied on his forehead. In the caption, Abhishek wrote, “Stay safe”. Clearly, the Guru star is concerned about the well being of his fans and wants them to take necessary measures to prevent themselves from the virus.

Take a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s message for fans amid the coronavirus outbreak:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Abhishek has some interesting movie in the kitty. He has been roped in to play the lead role in Red Chillies Entertainment’s Bob Biswas. Besides, he will also be seen in Anurag Basu’s multi-starrer project Ludo and Kookie Gulati directorial The Big Bull which is said to be based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

Credits :Instagram

