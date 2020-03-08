Coronavirus Outbreak: After Radhe, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj & Karan Johar's Takht shooting delayed? Find out

AS per reports, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj and Karan Johar's Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor shoot postponed.

Coronavirus scare has spread all around the world and people have started taking precautions and extra care especially Bollywood. , , Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai cancelled their shoot. As per reports, The shoot has been called off until further updates from the production company. After Radhe, and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj and 's Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, , Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor have also postponed their shoot due to Coronavirus.

As per a report by India Today, Prithviraj's shoot which was going on in Rajasthan was cancelled by Akshay and has now shifted tp Mumbai. On the other hand, Karan Johar's Takht which was to be shot in Jaipur and Jaisalmer, has been stalled. Not only this, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was supposed to be initially shot in Mandawa, Rajasthan was shifted to Lucknow. Infact there were rumours going around that Irrfan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium's release might also be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. But the producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed that the movie will be releasing on 13th March only.

(Also Read: Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’s Thailand shooting canceled due to Coronavirus outbreak? Find out)

Talking about Prithviraj, directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi and produced by Aditya Chopra under his production house Yash Raj Films. It is about the life of Chahamana king Prithviraj Chauhan played by Akshay and Manushi will play the role of his wife Samyukta. The movie will hit the screens on 13th November 2020, whereas Takht is the story about the enmity between brothers caused by the succession of the Throne.

Credits :India Today

Read More